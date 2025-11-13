Film Preservationists Seek Backing to Expand Gospel Films Library and Establish Gospel Films Museum

Preserving 100 Years of Twentieth Century Christian Films and Christian Film History

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gospel Films Archive is preserving 100 years of Christian film history and culture captured on film during the past century. This forgotten branch of film history chronicles how the Bible and Christianity were presented to 20th century audiences through the medium of film and television.The archive began in 2012 when three classic 16mm film collectors and preservationists, Bob Campbell, Ron Hall, and Derek Myers learned of many untapped resources for thousands of neglected religious films from the past century. Thus began their mission to track down and preserve as many such films and television shows as possible. “Much of the content cannot be found anywhere else on the planet and the cultural, historical and spiritual value is simply priceless.” According to co-founder Campbell.These are not the big budget Hollywood epics like "Ben-Hur" that are well-preserved by the secular film studios. On the contrary, the films GFA rescues and reissues were originally produced for churches and television, but had no pathway to preservation once the digital age arrived and thus fell into obscurity. Hundreds of neglected films and TV shows still exist but will perish if not tracked down and preserved.Films include Old and New Testament stories, modern era films, documentaries, biographies, episodic series, children’s programs, Christmas and Easter films, and more.Since movies began, familiar Hollywood faces have helped tell "The Greatest Story Ever Told" on film and on television. Many successful actors, writers, directors, producers, technicians and craftsmen began their careers working on faith-based content. Gospel Films Archive has uncovered many such films featuring popular names from the Golden Age of Hollywood and Television, including James Cagney, DeForest Kelley, James Mason, Bob Hope, Angie Dickinson, Jerry Mathers and many more.Following over a decade acquiring the films, the trio has established the Gospel Films Library , a free online curation with no ads or registration required. Now that the library is open to the public, an online museum is needed to document and archive this rich history in perpetuity.That’s where the GOSPEL FILMS MUSEUM comes in. Over the years, the GFA team has assembled a vast collection of museum-quality Christian film materials, including oral histories, interviews, scripts, articles, filmographies, posters, stills, screenshots, and more. These resources will form the foundation of the planned Gospel Films Museum. Examples of exhibit topics are on display at the Gospel Films Archive website To support expansion of the film library holdings and to establish the museum, the GFA team is announcing the launch of their very first KICKSTARTER campaign . A successful fundraiser will serve to support calendar year 2026 operating costs, hire a full-time director to oversee development and management of the museum, cover costs of expanded broadband usage as viewership accelerates, and purchase a 4K film scanner and software that will remove lines and blemishes from the 16mm film prints.As the Gospel Films Museum grows, it will serve as a living testament to the countless artists, storytellers, and visionaries who helped shape the spiritual landscape of the last century, inviting new generations to discover and celebrate the enduring impact of Christian film history."We all can help rescue the history of Christian film and TV! These are classic treasures, many with well-known names, now deteriorating -- please help GFL save them before they are gone forever." says Paul Sirmons, the President of International Christian Visual Association.The Gospel Films Archive, Library and Museum aims to expand its reach even further by connecting with educators, historians, filmmakers, and faith communities to foster broader awareness and appreciation of this essential cultural heritage. Through collaborative partnerships and ongoing digitization efforts, Gospel Films Archive will continue to safeguard rare and influential works, making them available for study and enjoyment by all who wish to explore the intersection of faith and film.

