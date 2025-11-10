'Satoyama Mace Initiative,' Receives Papal Blessing, Affirming Universal Values

Receiving the Papal Blessing: The Vatican Affirms Climate Change Equity via Asian Rural Landscape Carbon Rights (with Signed Papal Photo & State Secretariat Letter). The Papal Blessing Fully Received: A Group Witness Holding the Official Vatican State Secretariat Letter and Signed Photo, Confirming Universal Values for Asian Rural Landscape Carbon Rights. Indigenous Peoples Cultivating High-Carbon Sequestration Crops Witness the Universal Values of Climate Justice and Their Crucial Contribution.

NCKU’s UN-endorsed carbon initiative earns blessing from Pope Leo XIV, affirming its blend of ecological justice, indigenous livelihood, and care for the poor.

The Satoyama Mace Initiative brings together Indigenous livelihoods, ecological restoration, and carbon credit innovation in line with the moral and spiritual dimensions of sustainability.” — Dr. Jen-Piao Yen

TAIWAN, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Satoyama Mace Initiative," a United Nations-endorsed project spearheaded by a team led by Professor Yen-Hsun Su of National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), recently received significant affirmation from His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican for its efforts in promoting sustainable carbon sequestration and the long-term development of local indigenous communities.

On November 8th, the universal values of climate change justice, achieved by integrating carbon credits with the Taiwanese/Asian rural landscape, were witnessed and experienced by Tainan City's Yanshui District Mayor Wen-Chi Chen, Liujia District Mayor Chi-Jung Chen, Chairman Jen-Piao Yen of the Tainan New Agriculture Biotechnology Production Cooperative, and Professor Yen-Hsun Su of NCKU, alongside international youth students at the Crop Carbon Sink Creation Service Station.

Core Mission and Papal Alignment

The "Satoyama Mace Initiative" aims to utilize UN-authorized biodiversity-based decarbonization methodologies to help local communities and farmers generate sustainable Carbon Credit income, tightly linking ecological protection with economic well-being. This realizes the core goals of ecological justice and caring for the poor.

Team members stated that the initiative's core spirit aligns precisely with Pope Francis's call in the encyclical Laudato Si’, which emphasizes "our common home" and the reality that "both the earth and the poor suffer." The receipt of this highest-level response and blessing from the Vatican grants the initiative the utmost spiritual recognition for its universal values, which combine environmental sustainability, social justice, and local livelihoods.

Vatican Endorsement and Future Collaboration

Upon submitting its work to the Vatican's Office of the Pope, the team received a message expressing appreciation for their efforts from His Holiness Pope Leo XIV via the Vatican Secretariat of State. The Pope thanked the "Satoyama Mace Initiative" team for sharing their work and heartfelt sentiments, expressing gratitude for their efforts and sincerity, and conveying his support through a signed photograph.

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, Substitute for the Vatican Secretariat of State, further expressed, "I assure you that the Holy Father will remember you in his prayers." The "Satoyama Mace Initiative" has formally entered the view of high-level Vatican officials, establishing a firm ethical and cooperative foundation for future collaboration with the Global South system in assisting indigenous communities to build sustainable carbon credit economies.

Professor Su Yen-Hsun's NCKU team remarked, "The Pope's blessing is a tremendous encouragement to us. It validates that our technology and actions possess not only international scientific verification but also profound humanitarian concern and values of justice. We will continue to dedicate ourselves to promoting the 'Satoyama Mace Initiative' globally, particularly to faith communities struggling under global economic injustice, enabling them to gain dignified economic returns through ecological protection."

Ongoing Work and Platform

The team will continue to work within the UN-authorized framework, collaborating with local agribusiness partner, the Tainan New Agriculture Biotechnology Production Cooperative, to establish the Crop Carbon Sink Creation Service Station. Through the "SEPLS Carbon Credit Regional Revitalization Center" platform (https://ipsi.mse.ncku.edu.tw/platform), the initiative will promote biodiversity-based decarbonization projects and deepen collaboration with indigenous peoples, international organizations, and businesses to co-create a more just and sustainable global home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.