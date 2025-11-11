Airport Smart Lighting Market Size Worth $5.07 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Airport Smart Lighting Market Worth?

Over recent years, the airport smart lighting market has experienced significant expansion. Its size is projected to increase from $1.12 billion in 2024 to $1.22 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include the implementation of energy efficiency rules, improved passenger experiences, savings on costs, advances in safety and security, insights driven by data, and a focus on compliance requirements.

The size of the airport smart lighting market is forecasted to experience significant expansion in the forthcoming years. It is projected to reach a valuation of $1.71 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. Factors contributing to market growth in the projected period include an increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, an emphasis on enhancing passenger experience, the need for safety and security measures, cost-effectiveness, operational productivity, compliance with regulations, data-centric decision making and the implementation of smart airport schemes. The adoption of LED technology, assimilation of IoT and sensors, a spotlight on sustainability, improvements in passenger experience, integration into the smart airport ecosystem, remote tracking and management, and deriving insights and analytics from data are all key trends during the forecast period.

What Are The Factors Driving The Airport Smart Lighting Market?

The airport smart lighting market is poised for growth due to the escalating demand for air travel. Essentially, air travel involves the conveyance of passengers and goods via aircrafts to different locations, regions or countries. With the advent of technological advancements, competition within airlines, and the proliferation of low-cost carriers, air travel has become more affordable and accessible, thereby increasing its demand. Airport smart lighting significantly contributes to a better air travel experience by promoting visibility, safety, and energy efficiency. It dynamically adjusts to passenger flow, weather conditions, and the time of day, thereby enhancing the airport’s operational efficiency and overall user experience. For example, in November 2023, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union based in Luxembourg, reported a significant upsurge in air travel within the EU. The total passenger count reached 820 million in 2022, marking a whopping growth of 119.3% as compared to the previous year. Hence, the burgeoning demand for air travel is a catalyst for the growth of the airport smart lighting market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Airport Smart Lighting Market?

Major players in the Airport Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Safran S.A.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Signify Holding

• Acuity Brands Inc.

• TKH Airport Solutions

• Midstream Ltd.

• Astronics Corporation

• Schreder Group

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Airport Smart Lighting Market?

Leading businesses in the airport smart lighting market, are escalating their efforts to create cutting-edge solutions, like sensor-integrated lighting, to secure a dominant position in the industry. This type of lighting system uses sensors to monitor environmental shifts or occupancy changes, and modifies the light levels suitably, thereby enhancing the overall passenger experience within airport premises. For example, in May 2022, ADB Safegate BVBA - a Belgium based airport lighting firm, launched the AXON EQ LED. These lights comprise in-built sensors that gather crucial data for airport operators, assisting them in identifying maintenance requirements and fine-tuning operations. The AXON EQ LED lights form part of ADB SAFEGATE's Airfield 4.0 technology, designed to improve airport operations by offering advanced routing and guidance features. This technology plays a role in bolstering safety and minimizing power usage at airports.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Airport Smart Lighting Market Share?

The airport smart lighting market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Runway Lightings, Taxiway Lightings, Visual Glide Scope Indicator, Other Types

2) By Offering: Hardware, Services, Software

3) By Light Source: Fluorescent Lighting, Halogen Lighting, Incandescent Lighting, Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting

4) By Application: Airside, Airport Terminal, Airport Landside, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Runway Lightings: Runway Edge Lights, Runway Threshold Lights, Runway End Lights, Runway Centerline Lights, Runway Distance Remaining Lights

2) By Taxiway Lightings: Taxiway Edge Lights, Taxiway Centerline Lights, Taxiway Turn-Off Lights, Taxiway Guidance Signs, Lead-In Lights

3) By Visual Glide Scope Indicator: PAPI (Precision Approach Path Indicator) Lights, VASI (Visual Approach Slope Indicator) Lights, Aiming Lights For Glide Path Guidance

4) By Other Types: Apron Lights, Airfield Sign Lights, Approach Lights, Obstacle Lighting, Perimeter And Security Lighting

What Are The Regional Trends In The Airport Smart Lighting Market?

In the 2025 Global Airport Smart Lighting Market Report, North America held the dominant position in 2024, with the Asia Pacific predicted to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report examines regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

