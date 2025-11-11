Remote Sensing Satellite Market to Reach US $26.62 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

Remote Sensing Satellite Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Remote Sensing Satellite Market?

In recent times, the market size for remote sensing satellites has experienced a significant surge. The market, which stood at $13.25 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $14.9 billion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include a heightened demand for earth monitoring data and the escalating need for environmental surveillance. Additional contributors to this growth trend involve military and defense applications, an increase in the agriculture and forestry sectors, advancements in urban planning and infrastructure, as well as improvements in disaster management and emergency response measures.

In the upcoming years, a swift expansion is predicted in the remote sensing satellite market. It's predicted to surge up to $22.4 billion by 2029, with an annual growth rate of 10.7%. The substantial growth during the expected period can be linked to the increasing adoption in researching climate change, widening of commercial satellite imagery services, potential opportunities in maritime surveillance, demand for live monitoring solutions, space exploration missions, and scientific investigation, along with regulatory support and global co-operations. Key trends during the projection period encompass the acceptance of high-def imaging sensors, incorporation of synthetic aperture radar technology, elevated demand for satellite data analytics, blending with IoT and AI technologies, broadening of satellite imagery applications, and subscription to satellite-as-a-service models.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Remote Sensing Satellite Global Market Growth?

The growth in projects observing Earth is anticipated to boost the progression of the remote sensing satellite market. These observation projects encompass a variety of technologies such as satellites, aircraft, ground-based sensors, which work to gather data about the Earth's surface, atmosphere, and oceans. Satellites for remote sensing supervise and evaluate natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, wildfires, earthquakes, and tsunamis. These satellites provide imagery and data either in real-time or near to assist disaster responses, evacuation planning, assessment of damage, and recovery initiatives. For example, the European Space Agency (ESA) had a 10.9% budget increase for 2022, as reported by the Austria-based nonprofit association, the European Space Policy Institute (ESPI), in January 2022. This increase in funding was particularly significant for Earth observation projects. The contribution of the European Commission to ESA rose by 17%, emphasizing the technical management of the Galileo and Copernicus programs. These programs saw an increase in their budget by 18.3%, from $1.83 billion in 2021 to $2.16 billion in 2022. Consequently, the increase in Earth observation projects is fueling the growth of the remote sensing satellite market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Remote Sensing Satellite Market?

Major players in the Remote Sensing Satellite Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• BALL CORPORATION

• Hexagon AB

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Remote Sensing Satellite Industry?

Leading businesses in the remote sensing satellite industry are placing increased emphasis on creating innovative products like earth observation nanosatellites, to maintain a competitive position in the market. Earth observation nanosatellites are compact satellites, designed to observe and gather data about the Earth’s surface, atmosphere, and oceans. For example, Azista BST Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., an Indian aerospace firm, unveiled the ABA First Runner (AFR) in June 2023, a remote sensing satellite created to capture panchromatic images with a resolution of 5-meter and a 70-kilometer swath. With a weight of 80 kg, the satellite is designed to provide strategic and agricultural sectors primarily in Southeast Asia and India with remote sensing data. The gathered data will assist in areas such as agriculture, forestry, water management, mining, maritime activities, and defense applications. These technological advancements enhance the satellite's performance, leading to more accurate and extensive data collection, thus increasing its usefulness across multiple industries and applications.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Remote Sensing Satellite Market Report?

The remote sensing satellite market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Satellite Communications (SATCOM), Space-Based Radars, Space-Based Electro-Optical And Infrared (EO/IR)

2) By Payload: Less Than 500 Kg, 500 Kg To 1,000 Kg, Above 1,000 Kg

3) By Application: Agricultural And Soil Studies, Natural Resources Monitoring And Conservation, Cartography, Geology And Mineral Resources Mapping, Meteorology And Oceanic Studies, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Civil, Military, Government, Others End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Satellite Communications (SATCOM): Commercial Communications Satellites, Military Communications Satellites, Broadband and Data Transmission Satellites, Mobile and Internet Communication Satellites

2) By Space-Based Radars: Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Weather and Environmental Monitoring Radars, Earth Observation and Surveillance Radars

3) By Space-Based Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR): Electro-Optical Imaging Satellites, Infrared Sensing Satellites, Thermal and Multispectral Imaging Satellites

4) By Earth Observation and Climate Monitoring Systems

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Remote Sensing Satellite Industry?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market for remote sensing satellites. The region predicted to experience the most rapid growth up until 2025 is Asia-Pacific. The comprehensive market report encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

