RANDOMICE Release Date Announced in Brand New Trailer

Videoludid has announced the official release date for RANDOMICE, with a brand-new trailer.

Randomice started in 2018 when I played a Randomizer Mod for Zelda Ocarina of Time, shuffling the content of all the chests. I wanted to create a game made specifically around this game design idea.” — Aurélien Defossez

LYON, RHôNE-ALPES, FRANCE, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RANDOMICE launches 25 November 2025 on Steam.

RANDOMICE is a Procedural Metroidvania with no combat, focused on exploration and route planning.

The idea is that each run offers a compact Metroidvania experience. You will find upgrades that let you explore the house in a different way each time you play. A magnetic grappling hook to reach the bathroom faucet, a rocket to break the glass on the dresser.

Each of your runs will contain the same items, but in a different order. It is up to you to use your logic to figure out where to go, as there are several ways to get to certain places depending on the items you have found.

KEY FEATURES RECAP:

Find items to move forward - Each run is a compact Metroid-like experience. Find items that allow you to explore the house differently each time.

Adapt to your tools and escape as fast as possible - The same items appear in every run, but always in a different order. That means your route will change based on what you find first.

Meet other mice - Along the way, you’ll run into wacky mice with funny dialogue. Help them, and earn new items as rewards!

Speed up! …or slow down - Whether you're a performer chasing the perfect route or a laid-back explorer enjoying every corner of the house, Randomice welcomes all playstyles, offering lighthearted challenges and discovery at your own pace.

Explore a cute, hand-crafted world - RANDOMICE is a fully hand-drawn game, in a watercolor-inspired style. Like in an illustrated book, discover a humorous world full of mischief, even in its music!



ABOUT VIDEOLUDID

Videoludid is a solo independent video game studio founded in 2023 by Aurélien Defossez.

He handles Game Design, Programming, Level Design, Writing, Sound Design, and more. Drawings and music are unfortunately not among his talents, so he works with other artists from time to time.

