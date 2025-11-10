FRONTLINE SOURCE GROUP LAUNCHES ELITE PERSONAL ASSISTANT SEARCH FOR HNWIs, CELEBRITIES, AND FAMILY OFFICES

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frontline Source Group , a national recruiting firm, is expanding its executive search practice with a dedicated offering for elite Personal Assistants serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (HNWI/UHNWI), public figures, and family offices. The initiative meets rising demand for professionals who can bridge personal and business agendas, uphold impeccable confidentiality, and operate proactively amid global mobility and public visibility. “An HNWI Personal Assistant is far more than an administrator. They’re the linchpin and a trusted confidant who anticipates needs, orchestrates global logistics, and protects absolute privacy,” said Bill Kasko, President & CEO of Frontline Source Group. “Our specialized search blends behavioral interviewing, deep reference checks, and scenario-based assessments to ensure a precise match of skills and personality with each client’s expectations.”Service Highlights● Integrated personal + business support: Assistants manage both private and public spheres—from private aviation and yacht charters to events and executive meetings.● Uncompromising confidentiality: “Invisible and effective” operations, with access to sensitive personal and financial information safeguarded at all times.● Proactive foresight: Anticipation of needs, itineraries, and solutions before they’re requested.● Global logistics & cultural agility: Multicurrency coordination, visas, and cross-cultural communication.● Crisis readiness: Poised to pivot quickly and perform under pressure.● Family office fluency: Coordination of advisors, multi-residence staff, and property oversight.Search MethodologyFrontline Source Group employs behavioral interviews, expanded reference checks, scenario exercises, and culture-personality matching to assess emotional intelligence, resilience, discretion, and performance in high-stakes environments.Founded in 2004, Frontline Source Group delivers executive search, direct hire, contract, and project recruiting across IT, Finance & Accounting, Oil & Gas, HR, Administrative, Legal, Retail, HSE, Pharma, Dental, Sales, Personal Assistants, and C-suite roles. The company has grown from a single Dallas office to 32 locations nationwide.

