FRONTLINE SOURCE GROUP LAUNCHES ELITE PERSONAL ASSISTANT SEARCH FOR HNWIs, CELEBRITIES, AND FAMILY OFFICES
Service Highlights
● Integrated personal + business support: Assistants manage both private and public spheres—from private aviation and yacht charters to events and executive meetings.
● Uncompromising confidentiality: “Invisible and effective” operations, with access to sensitive personal and financial information safeguarded at all times.
● Proactive foresight: Anticipation of needs, itineraries, and solutions before they’re requested.
● Global logistics & cultural agility: Multicurrency coordination, visas, and cross-cultural communication.
● Crisis readiness: Poised to pivot quickly and perform under pressure.
● Family office fluency: Coordination of advisors, multi-residence staff, and property oversight.
Search Methodology
Frontline Source Group employs behavioral interviews, expanded reference checks, scenario exercises, and culture-personality matching to assess emotional intelligence, resilience, discretion, and performance in high-stakes environments.
Founded in 2004, Frontline Source Group delivers executive search, direct hire, contract, and project recruiting across IT, Finance & Accounting, Oil & Gas, HR, Administrative, Legal, Retail, HSE, Pharma, Dental, Sales, Personal Assistants, and C-suite roles. The company has grown from a single Dallas office to 32 locations nationwide.
