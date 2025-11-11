Doppler Radar Market Anticipated to Grow at 7.4% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Doppler Radar Market In 2025?

The market size for doppler radar has seen a robust growth in the recent past and is projected to grow from $8.28 billion in 2024 to $8.85 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The historic growth of this market is attributable to the expansion of safety features in the automotive sector, improvement in safety and security measures, advancements in efficiency and situational awareness, the emergence of smart cities, and increased emphasis on disaster management.

The doppler radar market is anticipated to exhibit substantial expansion over the coming years, surging to a value of $11.61 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth within the projection period can be connected to the burgeoning requirement for accurate weather predictions, escalating concerns regarding aviation security, growing investments in both defense and surveillance systems, increased funding in defense and security sectors, and a heightened need for remote sensing. Key trends throughout this forecast period encompass technology advancements, sustainability efforts, the application of AI technology in radar fabrication, growing demand for ground-based systems, and urbanization coupled with infrastructure growth.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Doppler Radar Market?

Boosted by rising military and surveillance spending, the doppler radar market is predicted to experience significant growth. Military spending pertains to the sum of financial resources designated by a nation to establish and sustain a military force or other essential defense structures. A growing trend of modernization and infrastructural advancement within the defense services largely fuels this uptick in military spending. This in turn leads to research, sourcing, and the introduction of sophisticated radar and surveillance technologies, resulting in innovative product release. For example, a report by USAFacts, an American non-profit entity, in August 2024, stated that the US military spend in 2023 amounted to around $820.3 billion, approximately 13.3% of the total federal budget for the corresponding fiscal year. The Department of Defense (DoD) proposed an allocation of $842.0 billion for 2024, reflecting a 2.6% rise. Consequently, the escalating military spending is fuelling the expansion of the doppler radar market.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Doppler Radar Market?

Leading firms in the doppler radar industry are innovating their offerings by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to augment radar functionality and precision. Doppler radar systems augmented with AI use machine learning for more efficient processing of intricate data sets, leading to enhanced weather prediction and live threat identification. For example, in June 2022, Vaisala, an environmental monitoring firm from Finland, introduced its C-band weather radar technology. This technology features advanced AI-powered algorithms that enable improved weather surveillance, intelligent early warning systems, and better data accuracy. The system also offers better detection of severe weather conditions and superior spatial resolution.

What Segments Are Covered In The Doppler Radar Market Report?

The doppler radar market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pulse-Doppler Radar, Ground-Based Doppler Radar, Naval Doppler Radar, Air Borne Doppler Radar

2) By Technology: Coherent Pulsed (CP), Continuous Wave (CW), Frequency Modulation (FM)

3) By End-Use: Military And Defense, Aviation, Space, Marine

Subsegments:

1) By Pulse-Doppler Radar: Weather Pulse-Doppler Radar, Military Pulse-Doppler Radar, Air Traffic Control Pulse-Doppler Radar

2) By Ground-Based Doppler Radar: Weather Monitoring And Forecasting Radars, Traffic And Vehicle Speed Detection Radars, Air Defense Ground-Based Radars

3) By Naval Doppler Radar: Marine Weather Radar, Surveillance And Navigation Radar, Anti-Submarine Warfare Radar, Vessel Collision Avoidance Radar

4) By Airborne Doppler Radar: Aircraft Weather Radar, Military Airborne Radar (Surveillance, Targeting), Civilian Airborne Radar (Air Traffic Control, Mapping)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Doppler Radar Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global Doppler radar market as per the Doppler Radar Global Market Report 2025. Its projected growth status is also included. The report provides coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

