Anti-Aircraft Warfare Market Size Worth $6.99 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Anti-Aircraft Warfare Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Anti-Aircraft Warfare Market Worth?

In recent times, the anti-aircraft warfare market has experienced substantial growth. It is projected to escalate from $19.8 billion in 2024 to $21.04 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth during the historic period has been driven by factors like the enhancement of Indigenous air defense systems, increased government expenditure in aerospace and defense, evolving and increasing military threats, heightened attention on integrated air defense systems, and a pivot towards Indigenous development.

In the coming years, the market for anti-aircraft warfare is projected to experience robust growth. With a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%, it is expected to attain a value of $26.82 billion by 2029. The predicted growth over this period is largely due to advancements in surface-to-air missiles, enhancements in missile guiding and tracking systems, the emergence of jamming and spoofing technologies, autonomous targeting and engagement systems, and the modernization initiatives of national defense. Key trends that are anticipated in this period encompass technology progression, the integration of sophisticated sensors and artificial intelligence, the creation of hypersonic weapons and countermeasures, bettered missile defense systems, and weapons designed to counteract satellites.

What Are The Factors Driving The Anti-Aircraft Warfare Market?

The progress of the anti-aircraft warfare market is expected to be driven by the escalating risk posed by unmanned aerial systems. These systems refer to remotely operated aircraft or those managed autonomously, with no human pilot onboard. They are deployed for myriad functions such as surveillance, reconnaissance, and even combat missions. The prominence of these unmanned aerial threat systems has surged due to technological progress that ensures affordable, easily accessible, and effective reconnaissance and attack capabilities. Anti-aircraft warfare acts as a countermeasure to the threats from unmanned aerial systems; it uses systems specifically designed to identify, monitor, and neutralize drones before they hit their target. For example, Protect UK, a UK-centric information sharing platform, reported in April 2022 that there were 181,166 registered drone pilots in the UK in 2022, with almost 6,000 incidents involving drones reported to the police. However, only about 8% of these reported events were deemed offenses. About 11% (or 649 incidents) of all the reports were related to drones being in or around airports, usually within restricted flight zones. Hence, the upward trend in threats from unmanned aerial systems is propelling the advance of the anti-aircraft warfare market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Anti-Aircraft Warfare Market?

Major players in the Anti-Aircraft Warfare Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Hanwha Land Systems Co. Ltd.

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• Leonardo S.p.A

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Anti-Aircraft Warfare Industry?

The anti-aircraft warfare market is witnessing a surge in advancements by leading corporations focusing on the creation of laser-guided anti-aircraft weapon systems to boost accuracy and efficiency. Such weapon systems utilize lasers to navigate missiles or projectiles with utmost precision towards their assigned targets. For instance, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a prominent Indian ammunition and missile systems manufacturer, unveiled Sanharika, a laser-guided, short-range anti-aircraft weaponry system mounted on armored vehicles, in October 2022. The system is furnished with laser beam riding missiles employing laser guidance technology for exact targeting of airborne threats. This substantially strengthens the defensive prowess of the military by delivering effective anti-aircraft defense in a variety of operational situations.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Anti-Aircraft Warfare Market Share?

The anti-aircraft warfare market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Fire Control System, Weapon System, Countermeasure System, Command And Control System

2) By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

3) By Threat Type: Subsonic Missiles, Supersonic Missiles, Hypersonic Missiles

4) By Domain: Ground, Air, Marine, Space

Subsegments:

1) By Fire Control System: Radar Systems, Target Tracking Systems, Guidance and Control Systems

2) By Weapon System: Anti-Aircraft Guns, Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAMs), Anti-Aircraft Artillery

3) By Countermeasure System: Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems, Decoy Systems, Jamming Systems

4) By Command and Control System: Integrated Air Defense Systems (IADS), Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems, Tactical Communication Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Anti-Aircraft Warfare Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the worldwide market for anti-aircraft warfare. The 2025 global market report for anti-aircraft warfare encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The projected growth status of this regional market is documented in the report.

