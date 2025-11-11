Satellite-Based Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Augmentation System Market US $237.42 Billion 2029, with 7.6%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Satellite-Based Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Augmentation System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Satellite-Based Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Augmentation System Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of the satellite-based global navigation satellite system (gnss) augmentation system has seen significant growth recently. It is projected to increase from $12.25 billion in 2024 to $13.29 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth in the historical period is due to factors such as the expansion of the aviation industry, increased demand for accurate navigation, the growth of precision agriculture, higher air traffic, and concerns about aviation safety, along with the expanding application.

The market size of the GNSS augmentation system, which utilizes satellite-based global navigation, is predicted to experience significant growth in the upcoming years. The market will expand to a size of $18.71 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to the escalating demand for GNSS systems, the growth of the SBAS market, GNSS implementation, and an increase in the frequency of air travel. The forecast period will also witness major trends such as product innovation, technological progress, the integration of multiple GNSS constellations, emergence of next-gen SBAS, and advancements in integrity monitoring.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Satellite-Based Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Augmentation System Market?

The expansion of the aviation industry is anticipated to boost the satellite-based global navigation satellite system (GNSS) augmentation system market's growth in the foreseeable future. The aviation industry encompasses the various business activities and infrastructure involved in the creation, manufacturing, operation, and upkeep of aircraft. The industry's growth is spurred on by a mix of demographic and economic factors. Augmentation systems for satellite navigation will aid pilots during all stages of flight—from taxiing and taking off to in-route flying and landing—by improving the precision of position, speed, and time data supplied by satellite navigation signals. GNSS augmentation systems enhance the reliability of position information, decreasing the possibility of mistakes and providing pilots with more dependable navigation data. For example, per the International Air Transport Association, a trade association based in Canada, airlines in the Asia-Pacific region experienced a 105.8% increase in traffic in July 2023 compared to July 2022. As a result, the expanding aviation industry is propelling the growth of the satellite-based global navigation satellite system (GNSS) augmentation system market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Satellite-Based Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Augmentation System Market?

Major players in the Satellite-Based Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Augmentation System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mitsubishi Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus S.E

• Northrop Grumman

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• Boeing Satellite Systems International

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Satellite-Based Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Augmentation System Market?

Leading businesses in the satellite-based GNSS augmentation system market are developing new satellite positioning chips as a strategy to boost their market profits. A satellite positioning chip, otherwise known as a GNSS receiver, is an electronic element that receives and interprets signals from satellite constellation. For instance, in January 2024, Airoha Technology Corp, a company based in Taiwan, introduced the AG3335MA satellite positioning chip series. This series features a professional-grade GNSS receiver measurement engine, promising an ultra-low satellite tracking sensitivity of -167 dBm and a rapid cold boot positioning time of merely 25 seconds. Furthermore, it can function efficiently under severe conditions, enduring temperatures between -40 and 105 degrees Celsius. The AG3335MA series has been combined with MediaTek's dimensity auto platform, offering comprehensive solutions and technical testing services to car manufacturers globally. It has also successfully passed the AEC-Q100 Grade 2 reliability qualification tests intended for automotive applications.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Satellite-Based Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Augmentation System Market Segments

The satellite-based global navigation satellite system (gnss) augmentation system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Solution: Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems Payload, Reference Station, Uplink Station, Other Solution

2) By Platform: Wide Area Augmentation System, European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service, Other Platforms

3) By Application: Aviation, Maritime, Road And Rail, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems Payload: Geostationary Satellite Payloads, Low Earth Orbit Satellite Payloads

2) By Reference Station: Ground-Based Reference Stations, Networked Reference Stations

3) By Uplink Station: Uplink Antennas, Control And Monitoring Equipment

4) By Other Solution: Integration Services, Data Processing Services, Maintenance And Support Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Satellite-Based Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Augmentation System Market Landscape?

In the Satellite-Based Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Augmentation System Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the most substantial region in 2024. Meanwhile, the report predicts that Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth in the forecast period. The report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

