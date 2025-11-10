Whocan.org Helps America Plan Thanksgiving - Without the Chaos
Free, ad-free, no-login planning tool Friendsgiving potlucks, family dinners, and community eventsWA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whocan.org, the nonprofit, ad-free planning platform built for simple polls, RSVPs, and task coordination, is stepping into America’s busiest hosting season with one promise: stress-free Thanksgiving planning for everyone.
Whether you’re organizing a Friendsgiving potluck, a family dinner for twelve, or a community meal, Whocan keeps dates, dishes, dietary needs, and to-dos in one minimalist, privacy-first place - no accounts, no upsells, no tracking.
“We missed the old, simple tools - so we built one that respects people’s time and privacy,” said Kai Petersen, co-founder of Whocan.org. “Thanksgiving should be about connection, not spreadsheets and text-message chaos. With Whocan, anyone can plan in minutes.”
Built for America’s Busiest Season
Launched in 2022 by two neighbors living near Doodle’s original HQ in Switzerland, Whocan.org has already reached over 300,000 users across six languages, growing purely by word of mouth. Now, the platform is expanding its U.S. presence with tools specifically designed for Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving gatherings.
Key Features:
Scheduling Polls - Quickly find the best date for everyone
RSVPs & Headcounts - Collect attendance details; names, emails, and phone numbers optional
Potluck & Task Sign-Ups - Prevent duplicate dishes or forgotten items
Dietary Preferences & Notes - Manage food needs easily
Deadlines & Reminders - Keep tasks on track
No Logins, No Paywalls, No Ads - Ever
“We’re a team of two with no investors and no ad business to feed,” added Kai Petersen, co-founder. “That lets us stay laser-focused on what matters most: building a fast, flexible tool that genuinely helps real people; teachers, students, neighbors and families.”
Why Whocan for Thanksgiving & Friendsgiving?
Fewer Group Chats: One link replaces long message threads across text, WhatsApp, or email
Zero Learning Curve: Create a poll or potluck sheet in seconds - no account required
Total Flexibility: Use sliders, checkboxes, radio buttons, dropdowns, or open questions
Privacy by Design: Collect only what you need; Whocan never runs ads or sells data
To make hosting even easier, Whocan.org is also releasing a free Thanksgiving Planning Checklist. It covers invitations, timelines, menu planning, and post-dinner wrap-up - perfectly complementing Whocan’s polls and sign-up tools.
Key Facts
Organization: Swiss nonprofit association
Independence: No external funding, no ads
Audience: Educators, NGOs, student groups, clubs, families, and small teams
Scale: 300,000+ users in six languages
Use Cases: Thanksgiving & Friendsgiving dinners, school events, volunteer rosters, workshops, meetups, and team sessions
About Whocan.org
Founded in 2022 by Kai Petersen (software engineer, ex-CTO) and Paul Cornec (digital strategist, IBM alum), Whocan.org is a Swiss nonprofit dedicated to building tools that put users first - prioritizing autonomy, privacy, and simplicity. From neighborhood BBQs to school fundraisers and hybrid team retrospectives, Whocan brings clarity back to coordination: everything you need, nothing you don’t.
