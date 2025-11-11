Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

Heat Treated Steel Plates Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Be By 2025?

In the past few years, there has been a significant expansion in the aerospace engineering services outsourcing market. This market is predicted to rise from a size of $93.08 billion in 2024 to reach $111.53 billion by 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. The historic growth trend in this market can be linked to the burgeoning commercial aviation sector, advancements in radar technology in aviation, the internationalization of air travel, broadening of international flight paths, and a heightened focus on air traffic regulation.

The market size of outsourcing services for aerospace engineering is projected to experience significant expansion in the forthcoming years, escalating to $221.75 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the escalating expectations amongst passengers for high-speed internet access, an increased number of aircraft deliveries, tough regulations necessitating the presence of safety systems, the surging use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and the mind towards creating fuel-efficient aircraft designs. Foreseeable trends in the projected period encompass growing demand for on-shore outsourcing, increased necessity for software-focused services, burgeoning partnership between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and service providers, and a heightened attention towards specialized engineering services.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Landscape?

The growth of the aerospace engineering services outsourcing market is predicted to be fuelled by the burgeoning travel and tourism sectors. These sectors include an array of businesses and services linked with people's movement for leisure, business, or other purposes, and their stay at different destinations. Factors such as millennial travelers, experiential travel, health and wellness tourism, online travel agencies (OTAs), and leisure activities are contributing to the growth of the travel and tourism sectors. Aerospace engineering services outsourcing enables these companies to utilize specialized expertise, lower costs, and concentrate on their key skills. Furthermore, it offers the adaptability and scalability required to adjust to evolving market situations and maintain compliance with regulatory standards. For example, the World Tourism Organization reported in May 2023, a Spain-based specialized agency, showed a real growth rate of 50% over 2021, indicating that international tourism surpassed the $1 trillion mark in 2022. Hence, the escalating travel and tourism sectors are spurring the expansion of the aerospace engineering services outsourcing market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Sector?

In the market for aerospace engineering services outsourcing, principal corporations are adopting innovative technologies like flight operation planning platforms to sharpen their competitive advantage. These platforms provide a holistic software solution that enables airlines, aviation firms, and flight operation crews to adeptly plan, oversee, and boost various facets of flight operations. For example, Collins Aerospace, an American aerospace and defense company, unveiled Izon, a technology platform, in Europe in May 2022. Izon synchronizes and simplifies business aviation services, encompassing flight planning, weather, fleet operations, and beyond. The platform presents a user-friendly, interconnected ecosystem that merges flight operation management, passenger services, and aircraft health monitoring. Utilizing sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence, it refines flight routes, elevates fuel efficiency and forecasts maintenance requirements, thereby decreasing operational expenses and boosting safety.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Market

The aerospace engineering services outsourcing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware

2) By Service: Design And Engineering, Manufacturing Support, Security And Certification, After-Market Services

3) By Location: Onshore, Offshore

4) By Function: Maintenance Process, Production Process, Design, Simulation And Digital Validation

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Simulation And Modelling Software, Flight Management Software, Aircraft Design Software, Maintenance And Diagnostic Software

2) By Hardware: Avionics Components, Structural Parts And Materials, Propulsion System Components, Control And Navigation Systems

Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominant region in the year 2024. Anticipations are high for Asia-Pacific, as it is projected to be the most rapidly growing region in the forecasting phase. The report encompasses various regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

