Inspection Drone Market Anticipated to Grow at 13.3% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

How Big Is The Inspection Drone Market In 2025?

The market for inspection drones has experienced a surge in size in the past few years. This market is anticipated to expand from $9.94 billion in 2024 to $11.64 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. Factors driving the growth during the historic period include the escalating intricacy of infrastructure, progress in battery technologies, the requirement for more secure inspection procedures, the evolution of regulatory frameworks, and the emergence of Industry 4.0.

The market size of inspection drones is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years, expanding to a value of $21.97 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The expected growth during the forecast period can be linked to the progression in AI and machine learning technologies, swift growth in edge computing, custom-made solutions for vertical sectors, partnerships with robotics and automation, and enhancements in security and anti-drone technologies. Dominant trends foreseen during the forecast period encompass escalated automation, regulatory changes, bettered sensors, amplified data analytics, and technological progression.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Inspection Drone Market?

The surge in the oil and gas sector is projected to fuel the expansion of the inspection drone market in the future. The oil and gas sector encompasses the extraction, investigation, purification, and distribution of fossil fuels, which lots of industries depend on and which meet global energy needs. This sector includes corporations that partake in activities linked to crude oil, natural gas, and their byproducts. Inspection drones are utilized in the oil and gas sector to perform secure and efficient examinations of infrastructure, pipelines, and facilities. They deliver real-time data regarding the state of equipment and operational circumstances, minimize downtime, and heighten overall safety. For example, in September 2023, as reported by gov.uk, a UK-based public sector information portal, the total government earnings from UK oil and gas production stood at $1.79 billion (£1.4 billion) in the tax year 2021–2022. This is in contrast to $0.38 billion (£0.3 billion) in the year prior, which is an upsurge of more than $1.3 billion. Hence, the burgeoning oil and gas sector will play a significant role in the progress of the inspection drone market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Inspection Drone Industry?

Major players in the Inspection Drone Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Yamaha Motor Corp

• Drone Volt SA

• Wipro Limited

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Trimble Inc.

• EPAZZ Inc.

• Teledyne Flir LLC

• Intertek Group plc

• Insitu Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Inspection Drone Market?

Leading corporations in the inspection drone market are innovating state-of-the-art systems, such as asset inspection technology, to establish their market dominance. Asset inspection technology employs advanced tools like drones, sensors, and data analytics to evaluate and manage the condition, performance, and reliability of physical assets, thus maximizing maintenance efficiency and minimizing equipment downtime. For example, in October 2023, the Thailand-based oil and gas tech firm, Dexon Technology plc, introduced the GEN 2.0 Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement (UTM) Drone System - an innovative drone system tailor-made to ensure advanced inspection capabilities. This system utilizes non-destructive ultrasonic thickness measurements, suitable for various sectors. The GEN 2.0 UTM drone system boasts an innovative feature – a 180-degree adjustable ultrasonic sensor arm, allowing for flexible inspections, which can inspect surfaces from various orientations and angles, enabling all-inclusive and precise data collection for a broad range of assets.

What Segments Are Covered In The Inspection Drone Market Report?

The inspection drone market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid

2) By Component: Mainframe, Brushless Motors And ESC, Transmitter And Receiver, Flight Controller, Other Components

3) By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Oil And Gas Pipeline Inspection, Solar Panel, Power Line And Windmill, Critical Infrastructure Inspections, Commercial Farms, Built Railway, Roadways And Bridge Inspection, Border Security, Other Applications

5) By End-Use Industry: Construction And Infrastructure, Oil And Gas, Agriculture, Utilities, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Wing: Conventional Fixed Wing Drones, VTOL (Vertical Take-Off And Landing) Fixed Wing Drones

2) By Rotary Wing: Single-Rotor Drones, Multi-Rotor Drones

3) By Hybrid: Hybrid VTOL Drones, Multirotor-Fixed Wing Combination Drones

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Inspection Drone Market By 2025?

In the Inspection Drone Global Market Report for 2025, North America emerged as the predominant region for the year under review, and Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid expansion in the anticipated period. The report reviews various regional markets, which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

