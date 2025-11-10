SuperQueen AI Launches US Founding Queen Program & Global Ambassador Search Before the 2026 Kickstarter Campaign

SuperQueen Bunny, Safety Alarm & AI App SuperQueen "Protected in Pink" Safety Alarm SuperQueen AI logo

SuperQueen AI unveils Founding Queen Program in the US & Global Ambassador Search, inspiring women worldwide before its 2026 Kickstarter debut

SuperQueen AI helps women to reclaim their time with an assistant for safety, wellness,chore automation,and lifestyle balance. Progress for women is progress for all. When women rise, humanity rises. ” — Shemie Breitenbach

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperQueen AI, the women-focused ecosystem technology empowering women to live smart, safe and superb, announces the official launch of its “US Founding Queen Program”and Global SuperQueen Ambassador Photo Contest— two major initiatives leading up to its 2026 Kickstarter debut.The “Founding Queens Program” invites US-based women to become early beta testers and founding members shaping the SuperQueen AI app, an AI assistant that blends safety, wellness, chore automation, and lifestyle automation. Founding Queens receive exclusive access, rewards, and recognition in the Founding Queens Hall of Honor.Globally, the SuperQueen Ambassador Search takes the form of a photo contest open to women worldwide who embody strength, style, and confidence. Participants can post their photo entries. The crowned “SuperQueen Ambassador” will be announced on International Women’s Day 2026, representing women’s leadership, beauty, and innovation in tech.“SuperQueen AI is reimagining technology as a true companion and assistant for women,” says founder Shemie Breitenbach. “We’re building tools that empower women to take charge of their safety, their time, and their wellbeing all in one place. With women raising boys and girls and taking care of men and women, progress for them is progress for everyone.”SuperQueen AI also unveils:🩷 Protected in Pink— a lifesaving, 130 decibel safety alarm (as loud as a jet) with flashing light modes for peace of mind.🐰 SuperQueen AI Bunny — the newly copyrighted symbol of empowerment, love, kindness and compassion.Join the new AI revolution. Reserve your AI assistant crown app today at SuperQueenAI.com

SuperQueen AI: Assistant for Women's Safety, Wellness & Lifestyle Elevation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.