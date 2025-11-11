Cambium AI Grounds AI Personas in U.S. Public Data

Cambium AI Logo

The no-code platform’s new release connects AI-generated profiles to real demographic, economic, and social factors, moving beyond marketing assumptions

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambium AI, the no-code intelligence platform, today announced an upgrade to its automated marketing tool. The platform's persona generator now integrates directly with U.S. public data sources, including the American Community Survey (ACS), transforming customer personas from creative assumptions into profiles grounded in verifiable, real-world evidence.This upgrade directly addresses a core problem for businesses: marketing strategies built on fictional or assumption-based customer profiles."For decades, marketers have built personas on guesswork. This leads to misaligned product decisions and wasted ad spend," said Adelle, Co-founder of Cambium AI. "We built this to give founders and marketers the confidence that their strategy is based on statistical reality, not a fictional profile."The Cambium AI marketing tool automates strategy generation from a user's website URL. With this new integration, the AI doesn't just invent a persona's biography; it also creates a realistic profile. It analyzes the target market and enriches the profile with real data from the ACS, which is often called the "workhorse" of U.S. data.This provides users with a much deeper context, including realistic demographic, economic (like income and rent burden), and social factors (like education or commute times). Instead of just guessing, a user can now see that their ideal customer is concentrated in a county subdivision with a specific median income and high rent burden, allowing them to craft messaging that speaks to real, provable economic pressures.This data, the same data used to allocate trillions in federal funding, is now accessible for any business. This data-driven persona then serves as a springboard into Cambium AI's no-code research tool, where users can ask plain-English questions to validate assumptions and size new markets.You can learn more or start building your own public data-driven personas here About Cambium AICambium AI is a no-code intelligence platform that makes complex U.S. public data accessible for businesses and researchers. Its automated marketing tool provides instant strategy from a URL, while its research tool allows for deep, natural language queries of foundational datasets.

Cambium AI Personas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.