Silver Palace Inc. Launches Black Friday Sale — 25% Off & Free Shipping on Orders $1,000+

Silver Palace Inc. announces a limited-time Black Friday offer featuring 25% off wholesale orders of $1,000+ and free shipping across the Continental U.S.

This Black Friday offer makes it easier than ever for retailers to refresh inventory and bring high-quality 925 sterling silver pieces into their range.”
— Armen Norendzayan
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wholesale sterling-silver specialist Silver Palace Inc., a leader in the jewelry supply industry for over 30 years, proudly announces its limited-time Black Friday sale: customers who spend $1,000 or more will receive 25% off their purchase, plus free shipping within the continental U.S.

This exclusive promotion gives jewelry retailers, resellers, and buyers exceptional value. Whether shopping for chains, bracelets, Wholesale earrings, or pendants, the savings and shipping offer make it an ideal time to stock up.

Sale Highlights:

• 25% off all orders of $1,000 or more
• Free standard shipping to any U.S. address within the continental United States
• Valid during the Black Friday sale period
• Applies to the full catalog of over 25,000 designs—including necklaces, rings, bracelets, chains and men’s jewelry
• Open to wholesale accounts and qualifying purchasers only


Silver Palace Inc. has served the wholesale jewelry market for more than three decades, specializing in 925 sterling silver and offering a broad portfolio of chains, rings, earrings, silver bracelets and charms. The company’s commitment to reliability, customer service, and rapid fulfillment has made it a trusted partner for jewelry businesses.

How to redeem the offer:

• Visit the website and log in to your wholesale account.
• Ensure your order subtotal meets or exceeds $1,000 before tax/shipping.
• At checkout, the system will automatically apply the 25% discount and waive U.S. continental shipping.
• Place your order while the Black Friday sale is active.

Summary:
Silver Palace Inc., a leading wholesale sterling-silver jewelry supplier with over 30 years in the industry, announces its limited-time Black Friday offer featuring 25% off all orders of $1,000 or more, plus free shipping within the continental U.S. The promotion applies to its full catalog of 25,000+ designs—including chains, rings, bracelets, earrings, and men's jewelry—giving retailers and resellers an ideal opportunity to stock up while enjoying exceptional value.

About Silver Palace Inc.
Founded over 30 years ago, Silver Palace Inc. is a premier wholesale distributor of sterling silver jewelry. With a catalog featuring more than 25,000 inventory items—from men’s hip-hop chains to delicate birthstone necklaces—the company serves jewelry stores, online retailers, and resellers across the U.S. and internationally. Known for its extensive selection, fast fulfillment, and reliable service, Silver Palace empowers businesses to succeed in the competitive jewelry market.

