Rico Royale Tequila Introduces a New Era of Additive-Free Craftsmanship

Rico Royale Reposado Rosa Rico Royale Reposado Cristalino Tequila Rico Royale Añejo Cristalino Tequila

Additive-free and handcrafted in Jalisco, Rico Royale Tequila brings modern elegance and integrity to Arizona’s growing luxury-spirits scene.

True luxury isn’t excess: it’s integrity. Rico Royale Tequila is crafted for those who value honesty as the highest form of elegance.” — Joan Dominique Clancy

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where luxury is often manufactured, Rico Royale Tequila brings it back to its roots — crafted, honest, and born from the heart of Jalisco.Founded by designers and entrepreneurs Joan Dominique Clancy and Joan Kane Clancy, Rico Royale Tequila is redefining what modern tequila can be — additive-free, authentically handcrafted, and visually iconic. Blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary refinement, the brand sets a new benchmark for the next generation of luxury spirits.The Art of Pure CraftsmanshipRico Royale Tequila was built on a simple yet radical philosophy: true luxury is integrity you can taste. Every expression is made with 100 percent blue Weber agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco, slow-cooked in brick ovens, and distilled using time-honored methods that preserve natural flavor without additives.The collection features four distinct small-batch expressions:Reposado Rosa — rested in rosé-seasoned oak barrels for a delicate blush hue and floral finish.Reposado Cristalino — aged and filtered for crystalline clarity while retaining depth and oak balance.Añejo Cristalino — aged over twelve months, revealing layered notes of vanilla, honey, and spice.Añejo Limited — a collector’s blend aged to perfection, available exclusively through select partners.Each bottle embodies The Royale Treatment™ — the brand’s guiding ethos of meticulous craft, transparency, and modern elegance.“True luxury isn’t excess — it’s integrity,” says Clancy. “Every bottle of Rico Royale tells a story of purity, patience, and place. It’s tequila made honestly, for people who appreciate authenticity.”From the Highlands of Jalisco to the Heart of ArizonaRico Royale’s story bridges two worlds: the artisanal traditions of Mexico and the refined sensibilities of Arizona’s modern luxury scene. Handcrafted in Jalisco and perfected for Scottsdale’s discerning palate, each bottle reflects a cross-cultural collaboration rooted in respect for heritage and design.Following its private debut at Pitch Scottsdale, Rico Royale has quickly gained recognition among Arizona’s top venues and mixologists. The brand is now expanding to select fine-dining and hospitality partners across Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Paradise Valley, with plans for wider U.S. rollout in 2026.“We wanted to create something that felt timeless,” Clancy adds. “A tequila you can enjoy in the quiet of a private moment or the celebration of a lifetime.”Transparency as LuxuryRico Royale stands apart through its commitment to transparency — every batch is additive-free and crafted without shortcuts.This philosophy echoes a growing global movement toward cleaner, more conscious luxury. As consumers increasingly demand purity and provenance from their spirits, Rico Royale positions itself not merely as a drink but as a statement of values.“Luxury begins where compromise ends,” Clancy notes. “Rico Royale was created for those who want truth in every pour.”Designing the Modern RitualVisually, the bottle reflects Clancy’s background in design and fashion. Its architecture is minimalist — a tall silhouette accented in soft gold with crisp typography. The tactile matte finish and weighted glass evoke both heritage and modernity, designed to look as elegant on a dinner table as it does behind a bar.From the bottle’s sculptural lines to its embossed agave crest, every detail honors both Mexico’s artistry and Arizona’s contemporary aesthetic — an intersection of cultures and craftsmanship.Expanding a Legacy of ExcellenceWith Rico Royale Tequila, the Clancy family continues a growing portfolio of Arizona-based lifestyle brands that merge luxury with purpose. They lead the brand’s expansion into hospitality, private events, and curated tastings across the Southwest.Future plans include limited-edition collaborations, collector’s releases, and immersive experiences celebrating the brand’s central theme: luxury without additives, honesty without pretense.About Rico Royale TequilaRico Royale Tequila is a handcrafted, additive-free luxury tequila that merges Old-World artistry with modern integrity. Made in Jalisco, Mexico, and perfected for Arizona’s refined culture, the brand represents a new era of transparency, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance.For more information, visit www.ricoroyaletequila.com or follow @drinkricoroyale on Instagram.Media ContactRico Royale Tequila Public Relationscheers@ricoroyale.com

