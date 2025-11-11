As Solo Travel Booms, RoamCircle Launches to Support Women Travelers with Local Community Connections

Roamcircle logo

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoamCircle , a new community app built for female solo travelers, digital nomads, expats, announces its launch in Miami, Florida after a successful soft launch in Lisbon, Portugal. The platform has already grown an active community, hosting real-world meetups, building a 1000+ organic social following, and welcoming over 100 early waitlist signups-all without paid advertising.Born from a lonely solo travel moment after a difficult breakup, founder Liz Rivas realized she was piecing together friendship and community through Dating apps, Facebook groups, Meetup, and disorganized WhatsApp threads. “I thought there must be ONE place to simply find other women who want to connect in the city they've just landed in. There wasn’t. So I built it.”RoamCircle works like a Bumble BFF-style connection app, but designed specifically to safely connect female travelers and expats with friendship-first matching, local meetups, vetted and inclusive communities and curated events. RoamCircle is not a one-off meetup app, it’s a community app, designed to make every new city feel like home.Why It MattersMillions of women travel solo each year and while the journeys are empowering, they can also be isolating, intimidating, and hard to navigate socially. RoamCircle was built to remove that emotional barrier and make global cities feel more welcoming, safe, and connected.“We’re making sure no traveler ever has to land somewhere new and feel alone,” says Rivas. “Friendship and belonging are part of the adventure not something that should be hard or unsafe.”How RoamCircle WorksCreate a profile & share your interestsSee who’s nearby in your city, connect, chatJoin local meetups, vetted communities and attend curated eventsEarly Traction:1000+ Instagram community (organically grown)200+ early waitlist membersSoft-launched in Lisbon with multiple IRL meetupsLaunching in Miami this week + establishing U.S. anchor cityCore audience already shaping the product: female solo travelers, digital nomads & expatsExpansion to Miami begins this month, with additional cities planned: Mexico City, Medellín, Barcelona, BaliAbout RoamCircleRoamCircle is a female forward and queer friendly community-based travel app helping solo travelers, digital nomads, and expats build real friendships in new cities. Through shared interests, group meetups, and vetted communities, RoamCircle creates safe, inclusive spaces to connect online and in person. Founded in 2025, RoamCircle is currently launching in Lisbon and Miami, with additional global cities to follow.Join the communityInstagram: @roamcircleapp

