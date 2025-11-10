Live SEO Training Helps New Businesses Launch Without Costly Mistakes

Live SEO Training replaces outdated courses The SEO Academy

Learn SEO through live training sessions in English or French. The SEO Academy helps new businesses launch right and avoid costly beginner mistakes.

TTOKYO, JAPAN, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SEO Academy, a live SEO training platform, today announced the launch of its new business-focused learning program. Founded by Lay Nadji, an SEO strategist with over a decade of experience, the SEO Academy has been designed to help new businesses learn SEO fundamentals through live, interactive sessions. Unlike pre-recorded courses that overwhelm learners with theory and can become out of date quickly, The SEO Academy focuses on practical, real-world applications that can help prevent the costly mistakes startups often make when outsourcing digital marketing.The Problem: Why Founders Need An Understanding of SEOAs AI reshapes the internet, tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini are becoming more and more popular. As a result, entrepreneurs are quickly discovering that understanding SEO basics is no longer optional.“I’ve watched too many new businesses spend thousands on agencies or ads without understanding how search visibility actually works,” says Lay Nadji, Founder of The SEO Academy. “You’re flying blind when you don’t know what drives your rankings or traffic.”With more than 10 years of experience, Mr. Nadji has identified a consistent pattern: startups that understand search intent and analytics from the start outperform those relying solely on external providers.The Solution: Practical, Live SEO EducationThe SEO Academy offers participants the opportunity to learn SEO through five days of structured, interactive sessions, available in English and French. Each section of the program combines theory with actionable exercises designed for real businesses. The SEO Academy offers three training options:Individual training – USD $990 (five one-on-one hours)Group sessions – ideal for small teamsCorporate programs – custom pricing for organizations building internal SEO policiesAll sessions are conducted via Zoom and taught directly by Mr. Nadji, who brings 10+ years of hands-on experience in digital strategy and search optimization. Participants gain practical SEO knowledge including keyword research, content planning, technical optimization, and analytics interpretation.What the Curriculum CoversThe five day program focuses on practical knowledge rather than academic theory. The structure of the program will be as follows:Day 1: How search really worksDay 2: Making Content People FindDay 3: Building Your Website's ReputationDay 4: The Technical Stuff (Made Simple)Day 5: Tracking Results & Getting BetterEach session is designed to teach participants how to identify opportunities, evaluate SEO practices, and avoid common digital marketing mistakes on their own.Who is the SEO Academy For?The SEO Academy is designed for:Solo entrepreneurs launching their first online businessSmall business owners who rely on external agenciesTeams looking to bring their SEO in houseCompanies evaluating SEO strategies for long-term scalability“Most SEO training out there is either too academic or too automated,” Mr. Nadji explains. “We focus on teaching the 20% of SEO that drives 80% of results, so entrepreneurs can make their own informed decisions.”Pricing & AvailabilityThe Individual Search Engine Optimisation Training Program is available now for $990 USD, offering five hours of personalized coaching, exercises, and review sessions, using the participant’s business as the source material. Team programs are available at custom rates depending on company size and objectives.Courses are conducted live on Zoom in either English or French, with flexible scheduling to accommodate entrepreneurs around the world. Individual courses include a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.Businesses interested in getting started with SEO through live, practical sessions can visit https://theseo.academy/ or contact hello@theseo.academy for individual or team enrollment details.

