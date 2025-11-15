Vet Maps Expands National Access to Verified Veteran-Owned Businesses and Causes

Vet Maps

Following its Veterans Day launch, Vet Maps continues its nationwide rollout, connecting Americans to verified veteran-owned businesses, nonprofits, and causes.

Every community in America has veterans building businesses, nonprofits, and supporting causes that strengthen the country from the ground up. Vet Maps exists to make sure they’re seen.” — Jason Farber, Founder, Vet Maps

CLAYTON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vet Maps has officially launched as a national platform connecting Americans directly with verified veteran-owned businesses , nonprofits, and community causes. The free directory centralizes verified listings across every state, giving the public a simple, trusted way to discover, support, and partner with those who served.“For too long, finding veteran-owned or veteran-driven organizations has relied on scattered lists, outdated directories, or word of mouth,” said Jason Farber, Founder of Vet Maps and combat-disabled U.S. Army veteran. “Vet Maps brings all of that information together in one verified network — so Americans can back veterans not just with words, but with action.”Vet Maps was built to spotlight the credibility and contribution of veteran entrepreneurs across industries — from small-town contractors and barbers to nationwide service providers and nonprofit leaders. Every listing is verified for veteran ownership through public records, professional databases, and direct confirmation, ensuring accuracy and authenticity at every level.The platform is 100% free for users and veteran-owned businesses, supported through ethical advertising and sponsorship placements. Unlike traditional directories, Vet Maps prioritizes verification over volume, building a database that the public can trust and that veterans can take pride in.A National MissionVet Maps’ mission is to make veteran-owned visibility the new normal. The platform not only helps customers find and support veteran-owned organizations, but also strengthens local economies by directing dollars toward those who served. In doing so, it bridges the civilian-military gap and reinforces the legacy of veterans as builders, not just defenders, of America.The initiative’s verification team includes veterans and family members confirming and cataloging thousands of businesses nationwide. Vet Maps aims to have every U.S. county represented — uniting the national veteran economy under one digital roof.About Vet MapsVet Maps LLC is a veteran-founded, veteran-led national directory dedicated to verifying and promoting veteran-owned businesses, nonprofits, and community causes. Headquartered in Johnston County, North Carolina, Vet Maps operates with a mission to empower those who served through visibility, connection, and opportunity.

