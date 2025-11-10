Smack Dab Launches Annual Thanksgiving Pre-Order Menu to Fuel Community Food Justice in Rogers Park

smack dab chicago logo Community Dinner - Always Vegan Chicago Catering

Smack Dab’s annual Thanksgiving menu donates meals to neighbors and funds Indigenous advocacy, blending comfort food with community care.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smack Dab, a neighborhood café and brunch spot in Rogers Park known for its inclusive menu and mission-driven catering, has launched its annual Thanksgiving Pre-Order Menu. The popular holiday tradition blends comfort food, mutual aid, and community resilience by donating $2 from every side sold to provide free, full-size Thanksgiving sides to the Rogers Park Love Fridge and 5 percent of pre-sales to the Lakota Law Project, which advocates for Indigenous land rights and sovereignty.

Known in Rogers Park for its scratch-made food and commitment to social impact, Smack Dab’s Thanksgiving menu features vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. The annual program supports both the restaurant’s winter operations and its ongoing commitment to food justice. Each season, the pre-order program enables the donation of 300 to 400 sides, totaling roughly $6,000 worth of meals, to local neighbors through the Love Fridge network.

“Restaurants, like nature, go through cycles of growth and rest. Our pre-orders carry us through the darker months, keeping our team employed and our ovens warm,” said co-owner Teeny. “But more importantly, they let us give back at a time when need in our community is greatest.”

A TRADITION OF BRUNCH, COMMUNITY, AND CARE

Smack Dab has steadily expanded beyond its café operations to include catering and community programming that reflect its ethos of mutual aid and inclusion. From pay-what-you-can meals to private catering for local nonprofits and creative organizations, Smack Dab’s work continues to nourish both people and purpose.

The Thanksgiving Pre-Order Menu is a vital extension of that mission. Each year, proceeds help sustain operations during Chicago’s slower winter months while ensuring access to nutritious, thoughtfully made food for neighbors experiencing food insecurity. The donated sides are the same quality and portions as those served to paying customers, reflecting the café’s belief that dignity and quality should never be separated by a price tag.

“More than ever, our dollars need to move toward ecosystems of compassion,” Teeny explained. “At Smack Dab, we may be small, but our impact can be mighty when our community shows up with us. Every order helps us sustain a circle of giving that starts in the kitchen and extends to every fridge, family, and neighbor we can reach.”

HONORING HISTORY THROUGH ACTION

The partnership with the Lakota Law Project reflects Smack Dab’s ongoing effort to address the deeper meaning of the Thanksgiving season. By directing a portion of pre-sales toward Indigenous rights and environmental justice, the café acknowledges the complicated history surrounding this holiday and reframes it as a time for accountability, gratitude, and giving back.

“Thanksgiving is complicated,” said Teeny. “We choose to honor it by transforming it, feeding our neighbors, uplifting Indigenous causes, and reminding ourselves that gratitude in action is about taking care of each other.”

Smack Dab’s inclusive approach ensures that every household, regardless of dietary needs, can enjoy a full spread of seasonal favorites. Vegan and gluten-free versions of classic sides make the menu accessible for all, aligning with the café’s philosophy of hospitality without barriers.

BUILDING COMMUNITY, ONE MEAL AT A TIME

Smack Dab’s work has been featured in numerous Chicago publications for its innovative approach to brunch and community engagement. Beyond its café operations, the restaurant’s catering services now include small businesses, creative studios, and wellness organizations seeking food that aligns with their values.

The Thanksgiving Pre-Order Menu stands at the intersection of all these efforts, serving as a culinary expression of Smack Dab’s belief that food can be both sustenance and activism. By purchasing holiday sides, Chicagoans directly support local jobs, mutual aid programs, and advocacy for Indigenous communities.

Pre-orders are open through November 15 and can be placed online at www.SmackDabChicago.com

“For every side sold, we allocate $2 toward donating holiday sides to the Rogers Park Love Fridge,” said Teeny. “Each year, we give away hundreds of sides made with the same care and love as everything on our menu. That’s what community means to us.”

ABOUT SMACK DAB

Founded in Rogers Park, Smack Dab is a neighborhood café, brunch spot, and catering company dedicated to crafting food that is both joyful and just. Known for its inclusive menu and advocacy for social equity and sustainability, Smack Dab operates with a mission to create nourishing food while advancing community care and mutual aid. Each year, the café’s seasonal pre-order programs fund its winter operations and drive local giving efforts.

