Dr. Harsha KJ Launches ‘Food as Medicine’ Online Course to Help Families Prevent Lifestyle Diseases

Medicine is important, but prevention starts in the kitchen,” — says Dr. Harsha KJ.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA , INDIA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Stroke & Vascular Neurology, lifestyle & Prevention medicine specialist Dr. Harsha KJ has launched “Dr. Harsha’s Diet Course – Diet as Medicine,” an online program designed to empower families to eat smart, stay healthy, and prevent or reverse early-stage lifestyle diseases — using everyday Indian food.A physician specializing in Stroke, Lifestyle, and Preventive Medicine, and creator of “The Rule of 5 Portion Plate”, Dr. Harsha has dedicated his career to helping people understand that real prevention doesn’t begin in hospitals — it begins in their kitchens. “Medicine is important, but prevention starts in the kitchen,” says Dr. Harsha KJ. “It’s not about eating fancy or foreign foods. Prevention begins with your daily plate — by learning how to balance, portion, and prepare what you already love to eat.”At a time when lifestyle-related illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, migraine, neck and back pain, and heart disease are rising sharply — especially in India — this course translates complex medical science into simple, practical dietary habits anyone can follow.________________________________________What the Course Covers• Family Nutrition: Understand food and nutrient needs across all age groups — children, adults, and the elderly.• Disease Prevention & Reversal: Learn how to prevent, manage, and even reverse conditions like diabetes, high BP, cholesterol issues, obesity, and early cognitive decline.• Myth Busting: Discover the truth about oil, sugar, jaggery, “healthy drinks,” and processed foods — using real scientific evidence.• Healthy Ageing: Practical steps to stay independent, avoid chronic medication, and live longer with energy and clarity.• Portion Science Made Easy: How to use The Rule of 5 Portion Plate to transform ordinary meals into healing tools.________________________________________Who Can Benefit• Working professionals seeking better energy, focus, and stamina.• Homemakers who plan and cook for families, and want to make meals healthier without overhauling traditional recipes.• Parents concerned about their children’s nutrition and immunity.• Individuals with lifestyle conditions like diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol, obesity, or PCOS.• Senior citizens who wish to age gracefully and reduce dependence on medicines.• Health-conscious individuals who want to build generational health habits.________________________________________Affordable, Accessible, and ActionableAt just 1/18 paise per person per day, the course costs less than a single family dinner — yet offers lifelong benefits.Participants receive:• Step-by-step video lessons• Practical portion and food combination guides• Lifestyle balance techniques• Access to a community focused on prevention and wellnessWatch the promo: https://youtube.com/shorts/yS7N-B4cIus?si=k6eKj7r1e0caWQW8 ________________________________________About Dr. Harsha KJDr. Harsha KJ is an internationally trained neurovascular and stroke specialist (University of Alberta) and a leading voice in Lifestyle and Preventive Medicine. Through his platform LifestylePrevention.in, he integrates medical science, nutrition, and behavioral strategies to help people live longer, healthier lives.He is the creator of “The Rule of 5 Portion Plate” — a revolutionary nutritional bio-hack formula to using “Food as medicine”. His breakthrough framework transforms everyday Indian meals into healing tools, empowering families to reverse lifestyle diseases, restore vitality, and build sustainable health without complex charts or calorie counting.Using the Time-Compression Effect, his approach accelerates transformation — achieving in months what once took years — by reprogramming food habits and lifestyle patterns across families and organizations.

Renowned Stroke & Vascular Neurology, lifestyle & Prevention medicine specialist Dr. Harsha KJ has launched “Dr. Harsha’s Diet Course – Diet as Medicine,”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.