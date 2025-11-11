Transformation Strategist Raphael Poirot Launches 'Be Ooh La La' - A Practical Guide to Turning Vision Into Action

New book explores the rise of “second-act” careers and personal reinventions Raphael Poirot Launches debut book "Be Ooh La La" Be Ooh La La — a practical and inspiring guide to achieving your goals and transforming into your best self

New book challenges the old success formula, blending mindset and strategy to help readers move past self-doubt and launch their next chapter with confidence

a refreshingly practical and inspiring guide” — Ashley Emma, USA Today bestselling author

HAWTHOR WOODS, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformation strategist and leadership coach Raphael Poirot has released his long-awaited debut book, Be Ooh La La, a clear and inspiring roadmap for anyone standing at the edge of change—ready to start, but unsure how to take the leap. Drawing on more than 25 years of experience guiding individuals and organizations through transformation, Poirot delivers a refreshingly practical, motivating, and deeply human approach to personal and professional growth.As AI, automation, and uncertainty reshape how we live and work, Poirot reminds readers that the most meaningful transformation begins within — when we redefine success on our own terms and choose courage over comfort.At its core, Be Ooh La La invites readers to move from hesitation to momentum through the “Ooh to Ooh La La Framework,” a three-part process of Awareness, Readiness, and Adoption. Using relatable stories, reflective exercises, and a touch of French flair, Poirot helps readers ignite their inner spark, design a meaningful plan, and finally lift off toward their own version of success.“Too often, people wait for the perfect moment to begin,” said Poirot. “This book is about showing that you don’t need to have it all figured out—you just need to start. Transformation happens when courage meets action.”Early reviewers are already calling Be Ooh La La “a refreshingly practical and inspiring guide” (Ashley Emma, USA Today bestselling author) and “a re-read for anyone serious about personal growth” (Abby-Eve Editorial). Beta readers have praised Poirot’s conversational tone, uplifting energy, and accessible structure, noting that “the rocket metaphor gives readers a sense of direction and momentum” while making complex ideas approachable.Structured like a mission guide, Be Ooh La La walks readers through defining success on their own terms, silencing overthinking, and translating vision into reality. From entrepreneurs and creatives to leaders navigating change, the book offers a mix of clarity, humor, and accountability—reminding readers that success isn’t about being the smartest or most connected, but about taking consistent, confident steps forward.Poirot, originally from France and now based near Chicago, brings a unique global perspective to his work. Known for his warm, grounded presence and strategic insight, he has helped countless individuals and teams bridge the gap between potential and performance. When he’s not coaching or speaking, Poirot can be found gardening, golfing, or enjoying a perfectly crafted espresso—always with what he calls “a dash of Ooh La La.”Be Ooh La La is available now in paperback, hardcover and digital editions on Amazon Barnes and Noble and other major retailers.For more information, visit www.raphaelpoirot.com or follow Raphael Poirot on Instagram or LinkedIn.About Raphael PoirotRaphael Poirot is a transformation strategist, speaker, and leadership coach with over 25 years of experience helping people and organizations achieve breakthrough growth. His work blends strategic insight with an authentic, human-centered approach to leadership and change. Be Ooh La La is his debut book. Poirot lives outside Chicago with his wife Amii and their daughter Lauren.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.