National Opioid Settlement Conference to Convene Leaders in Denver, June 17–19, 2026

First national conference dedicated to equitable use of $57 billion in opioid settlement funds

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Opioid Settlement Conference will bring together more than 500 government officials, public health experts, advocates, researchers, and community leaders to ensure opioid settlement funds save lives and rebuild communities. The three-day conference takes place June 17–19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado."This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity," said JK Costello, Director of Behavioral Health Consulting at Steadman Group. "We have billions of dollars flowing into communities that have endured unimaginable loss. These funds, wisely spent, can become the foundation for healing and transformation."The 2026 Conference centers on lived experience, stewardship, equity, and accountability while elevating evidence-based strategies for prevention, harm reduction, treatment, recovery supports, and addressing social drivers of health.Registration is now open at nationalopioidsettlementconference.comThe conference offers mission-aligned organizations a platform to demonstrate leadership in the national opioid response. Sponsorships directly fund scholarships for under-resourced jurisdictions and people with lived experience.Sponsorship benefits include:Connection with 500+ national changemakers;Brand visibility across the conference, app, and marketing platforms;Positioning as a trusted leader in ethical, community-driven solutions;Support for equitable access through discounted registrations and scholarship funding.Apply now to become a sponsor or exhibitor: https://bit.ly/NOSC2026Sponsor or contact Rachel Massman at rachel@massmanconsulting.comAbout the National Opioid Settlement ConferenceThe Conference is an initiative of the Steadman Group, a Colorado-based consulting firm advancing equitable, community-driven public health solutions. The conference features rigorous vetting of sponsors, exhibitors, and presenters to ensure alignment with public health principles and exclude entities tied to the opioid crisis. The Conference prioritizes accessibility through tiered pricing, scholarships, and ADA-compliant design.To learn more, visit nationalopioidsettlementconference.com.###

