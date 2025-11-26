Understanding Brisbane’s Expanding Fire Ant Biosecurity Zones

Tom's Pest Control Brisbane Pest Control Experts in Brisbane Toms Pest Control Brisbane

Tom’s Pest Control Brisbane outlines what residents in South East Queensland should know as fire ant biosecurity zones are updated and expanded.

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fire ants have become one of Brisbane’s most serious pest threats. Their ability to swarm, sting, and establish fast-growing colonies has made them a public and environmental concern. With biosecurity zones expanding across South East Queensland, Tom’s Pest Control Brisbane is warning homeowners to stay alert and follow the latest safety guidelines.The Growing ThreatOriginally from South America, fire ants were first detected in Queensland more than two decades ago. Despite extensive control efforts, the species continues to spread. The latest reports from the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries show biosecurity zones now stretching across Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, and Moreton Bay.A spokesperson from Tom’s said, “The spread of fire ants is a community issue. They damage lawns, crops, and electrical systems. More importantly, their stings cause painful welts and allergic reactions. We’re seeing more nests appear in suburban gardens and near schools.”Fire ants are aggressive and will swarm if their mound is disturbed. A single nest can house hundreds of thousands of insects. Unlike native ants, they build dome-shaped mounds in open ground without visible entry holes, making detection difficult.How the Biosecurity Zones WorkUnder Queensland’s fire ant biosecurity laws, residents and businesses in affected areas must follow specific movement restrictions. Soil, mulch, and other organic materials cannot be transported out of declared zones without an approved management plan. These rules aim to stop the accidental spread of ants through landscaping or construction work.“People need to be aware of their legal responsibilities,” the spokesperson said. “Moving soil or turf without permission can attract heavy fines. It’s not just about personal safety, it’s about stopping the pest from spreading to new suburbs.”Tom’s Pest Control provides professional fire ant treatment in Brisbane and assists residents with safe disposal and compliance. Their technicians are trained to identify nests, apply approved baits, and monitor activity to ensure colonies are destroyed completely.The Impact on Homes and BusinessesFire ants can turn lawns, parks, and playgrounds into danger zones. Their bites are painful and can cause anaphylactic reactions in sensitive individuals. Pets and livestock are also at risk. For homeowners, untreated nests can damage electrical wiring and underground irrigation systems.For businesses, especially those in landscaping and transport, biosecurity compliance adds another layer of responsibility. Companies must ensure all soil and machinery are inspected and cleaned before leaving restricted areas.“We’ve helped several landscaping businesses develop safe operating procedures,” the spokesperson said. “Professional pest control makes compliance simpler and protects the company from penalties.”Early Detection Saves Time and MoneyThe most effective strategy against fire ants is early detection. Residents should regularly inspect lawns, gardens, and outdoor play areas for unusual mounds. If disturbed, fire ants swarm instantly, covering the intruder’s feet and legs within seconds.Brisbane homeowner Daniel West from Springfield recalled his experience. “I noticed small piles of loose soil in my backyard and thought they were harmless. When I mowed the lawn, ants swarmed around my shoes and stung me several times. Tom’s Pest Control Brisbane came out the same day. They treated the nest, explained the reporting process, and helped me file the biosecurity notice.”Professional Treatment vs DIYDIY methods rarely succeed with fire ants. Pouring petrol or boiling water into nests only kills a small fraction of the colony. The queen, often located deep underground, survives and rebuilds.Tom’s uses a two-step approach involving insect growth regulators and slow-acting bait. This ensures the poison is carried back to the queen and the entire nest collapses. Treatments are environmentally safe and approved for use in residential areas.“Our technicians treat every job with precision,” the spokesperson said. “We focus on full eradication, not temporary relief.”Beyond Fire Ants: Ongoing Pest ChallengesFire ants are only one part of Brisbane’s diverse pest landscape. The warm, humid conditions that allow them to thrive also encourage infestations of termites, rodents, and many other pests common to the region. Tom’s integrated services include termite control in Brisbane , focusing on thorough inspections and long-term prevention strategies. They also offer specialised rodent control in Brisbane , providing secure bait systems and ongoing monitoring to manage risks effectively. This dual approach helps residents protect their properties from multiple pest threats through scheduled maintenance and expert care.About Tom’s Pest Control BrisbaneTom’s Pest Control Brisbane offers licensed pest management services across Greater Brisbane and South East Queensland. The company’s experienced technicians specialise in targeted fire ant treatment, using approved and highly effective methods such as direct nest injection and granular baits to eradicate colonies safely. Beyond fire ants, they provide comprehensive pest management services that protect homes and businesses from a wide range of other pests such as rats, spiders, cockroaches, fleas, bed bugs, birds, silverfish, and more. Their focus on prevention, education, and environmental compliance ensures lasting protection throughout Brisbane and surrounding regions.

