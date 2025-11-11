JXEPC Strengthens Southeast Asia Market Position with High-Efficiency Ferronickel Smelting Systems

JXEPC High-Efficiency Ferronickel Smelting Systems

Delivering stable, high-productivity ferronickel operations through advanced furnace engineering, digital automation, and full-cycle EPC project support

NEW YORK, OH, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JXEPC® (Jianxin Technology Co., Ltd.) continues to expand its presence in Southeast Asia with a portfolio of high-efficiency ferronickel smelting systems designed for stable, long-term industrial production. With more than two decades of engineering innovation and large-scale project delivery, the company provides complete solutions that integrate furnace design, metallurgical process control, automation, and on-site commissioning into one coordinated package.

As demand for stainless steel and nickel-based battery materials increases across Indonesia, the Philippines, and surrounding markets, operators are prioritizing reliable furnace performance, optimized energy consumption, and reduced operational risk. JXEPC addresses these requirements with proprietary AC and DC submerged arc furnace technologies that support continuous, high-yield ferronickel production, even in environments with variable ore grades and challenging grid conditions.

Advancing Ferronickel Smelting Efficiency

JXEPC’s ferronickel systems combine high-stability thermal design, optimized electrode regulation, and real-time process automation to maintain uniform smelting reactions and predictable metallurgical output. Key features include:

* DC and AC Furnace Options tailored to ore characteristics and required product grade.

* Enhanced Arc Stability Control for reduced power loss and consistent reaction kinetics.

* Automated Electrode Positioning for efficient energy transfer and reduced electrode consumption.

* High-Durability Furnace Linings and Cooling Structures designed to extend refractory life cycles.

* Integrated Off-Gas and Heat Recovery Systems to improve energy utilization and environmental compliance.

These systems reduce operational variability and support multi-year stable production, enabling operators to meet output targets with fewer interventions.

Full EPC and Lifecycle Service Capability

Beyond furnace design and manufacturing, JXEPC provides end-to-end EPC project support, covering:

* Metallurgical process evaluation and plant layout

* Equipment fabrication and on-site installation

* Commissioning and ramp-up assistance

* Operator training and technical guidance

* Long-term performance monitoring and process optimization

This full-cycle approach ensures each project progresses from planning to steady-state operation under unified engineering and quality control.

"Our high-efficiency ferronickel systems deliver the unmatched stability and efficiency that Southeast Asia's producers need for long-term growth. " said, JXEPC's CEO, Mr. Dong, "We are committed to being a trusted partner in the region's evolving metals industry."

Commitment to Southeast Asia

JXEPC has delivered ferronickel smelting solutions across multiple Belt and Road economies and maintains an active project presence in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Localized support teams provide on-site assistance, operational training, and ongoing process advisory services to help regional partners achieve efficient, sustainable alloy production.

About JXEPC

JXEPC® (Jianxin Technology Co., Ltd.) is a global provider of metallurgical engineering solutions specializing in furnace design, alloy smelting systems, automation controls, and EPC project delivery. With over 50 national patents and recognition as a National Manufacturing Champion Enterprise, the company advances efficiency, safety, and sustainability in metal production worldwide. Learn more from: https://www.jxepc.com/about-us.html

