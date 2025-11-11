Social Media’s Favorite Patient Advocate Ilana Jacqueline Debuts Smarter Patients, a Micropodcast That Gets to the Point

Smarter Patients by Ilana Jacqueline

The Smarter Patients Podcast gives listeners the tools and confidence to handle healthcare without confusion, condescension, or burnout.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author of the book Medical Gaslighting and patient advocate Ilana Jacqueline has launched Smarter Patients, a bold new micropodcast built on one core belief: healthcare is confusing, but learning how to survive it doesn’t have to be.

“I draw a hard line at fifteen minutes,” says Jacqueline. “We don’t need another endless conversation about what’s wrong with our care system. We need short, smart bursts of what to actually do about it.”

With some episodes clocking in at just six minutes, Smarter Patients is designed for the average American patient who’s too tired, too busy, or too frustrated to spend hours Googling medical jargon. Every episode breaks down one problem—from finding your hidden MyChart notes to navigating COBRA after a layoff—and turns it into clear, actionable steps.

With the show’s fast-paced format, it’s perfect for listening to:

– During your bathroom break

– While waiting in line to pick up your meds at the pharmacy

– During that emotional cooldown between crying in your car after being medically gaslit and driving home

Each episode combines humor, storytelling, and hard-won strategy into a crash course in patient empowerment.

Jacqueline, author of Medical Gaslighting: How to Get the Care You Deserve in a System That Makes You Fight for Your Life (Penguin Random House, 2024), brings her signature mix of wit and wisdom to the mic.

Smarter Patients is healthcare navigation—shrunk down to fit real life.

Listen now at SmarterPatientsPodcast.com, on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

About Ilana Jacqueline

Ilana Jacqueline is the internet’s favorite patient advocate—an author, strategist, and creator whose viral TikToks and Reels on medical gaslighting and patient rights have earned millions of views. With a knack for turning healthcare chaos into clarity, Jacqueline brings her signature mix of wit and wisdom to everything she creates, from her bestselling books to her new micropodcast, Smarter Patients.

