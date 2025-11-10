New Auto Repair Shop in Ancaster, Ontario Specializes in Repairing Exotic and Luxury Vehicles

At Village Auto Service you'll often see lots of exotic, luxury, and classic cars

An Interview with Mike the Auto Shop Manager Reveals How Village Auto Service Has Seen Such Quick Success

It’s that extra level of trust and expertise that sets us apart” — Mike the manager of Village Auto Service

ANCASTER, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Back in 2023, a popular used car dealership in Ancaster, Ontario opened a new department called Village Auto Service. Now, after less than three short years later, Village Auto Service is already making headway as one of the top trusted auto repair shops in the Hamilton area for servicing high-end vehicles like Lamborghini, Aston Martin, BMW, and other European imports.To find out how Village Auto Service has seen such quick success, an interview was conducted with the shop’s manager, Mike. The questions asked in the interview were designed to get at the truth, and Mike was very forthcoming with his answers. After reading his responses, it becomes clearer how Village Auto Service was able to grow into a popular choice for locals since its recent opening in 2023.First, Mike was asked if the car repair services at Village Auto Service offers something that locals can’t get elsewhere. Mike was quick to say “Absolutely,” and he brought up how his team focuses on precision, transparency, and quality craftsmanship to restore vehicle performance and reliability. “Many local shops do great work,” he said, “but we go a step further.” He then mentioned that diagnostic accuracy, attention to detail, and communication are things customers can always expect at Village Auto Service. “It’s that extra level of trust and expertise that sets us apart.”Next, the interview moved on to ask Mike something specific about their services. The car maintenance section on the Village Auto Service website clearly states that they specialize in quality service for exotic and luxury vehicles, but Mike was asked if they also provide this same quality service for common vehicles such as family sedans and commercial vans.Mike answered “Without question,” and went on to state how every vehicle that comes through Village Auto Service “whether it’s a Ferrari or a family SUV” gets the same level of care and precision. He explained further, “Our technicians are trained to handle all makes and models, and we apply the same standards of quality control across the board.” He also added that this isn’t about the price tag of the car but rather doing the right job, because their goal is to ensure every customer drives away with confidence.Of course, every mechanic out there wants their customers to drive away with confidence, but not every mechanic can do this while also working on the world’s best high-performance supercars like Maserati and McLaren. So the next question was tailored to get some advice for other aspiring mechanics. Mike was asked, “Is there any advice you can give to young car mechanics out there who dream of working on high-end, exotic cars like you do?”“Start by mastering the basics,” Mike replied. “Exotic cars are complex, but the foundation of great work comes from understanding the fundamentals.” He stated that the fundamentals of auto repair are diagnostics, attention to detail, and problem-solving, and went further to recommend patience and constant learning. “Don’t cut corners,” he added. “High-end vehicles demand precision, but more importantly, they demand respect.” He concluded his answer by saying that if you want the opportunity to work on dream cars to come to you, that you need to create a reputation for honesty and consistency.The final question Mike was asked in the interview was designed with locals in mind. Ancaster is considered a part of the City of Hamilton, but this was only the case since 2002 after a provincial amalgamation, and to this day Ancaster is often treated by locals as its own separate town. So Mike was asked, when there are so many other auto repair shops to choose from in the Hamilton area, "what is the top reason why locals should consider driving out of their way to Ancaster for auto repair if they reside near Winona or Grayside" (which are areas on the east side of Hamilton)?Mike said, “It comes down to trust and craftsmanship.” He said that Village Auto Service treats their customers like family and “every vehicle like it’s our own.” If that’s what customers want, then it’s worth the drive to 116 Wilson St E L9G 2B7, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada to experience dealership-level technology and personalized auto care.

Exotic cars coming through their auto repair shop

