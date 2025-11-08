Submit Release
President of Azerbaijan, President of Türkiye and Prime Minister of Pakistan held trilateral meeting

AZERBAIJAN, November 8 - 08 November 2025, 18:10

A trilateral meeting between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, took place on November 8.

During the meeting, the President of Türkiye and the Prime Minister of Pakistan once again congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, hailing the excellent organization of the military parade in Baku.

During the conversation, it was noted that Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan always stand by each other. They also noted the further development of cooperation among the countries across political, economic, military, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

The leaders exchanged views on the prospects of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan trilateral format.

