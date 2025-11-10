ECCB Recognises Commercial Banks for Outstanding Performance and Service

2025 ECCU Bank of the Year Award Recipients

Governor Antoine presents the 2025 ECCU Distinguished Bank of the Year Award to National Bank of Dominica Limited

BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Bank of Dominica Ltd is the 2025 ECCU Distinguished Bank of the Year.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) presented the award at the ECCU Bank of the Year Awards Ceremony held on 6 November at the St Kitts Marriott Resort, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis.

The Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) Distinguished Bank of the Year Award was launched in 2024 to honour banks that demonstrate the ability to turn challenges into opportunities through strategic initiatives and innovative business practices in a dynamic market environment.

Five other awards were presented at the Ceremony. The categories and recipients were:
1. Corporate Social Responsibility – Republic Bank (EC) Ltd (Saint Lucia);
2. Customer Service – National Bank of Dominica Limited;
3. Financial Education and Empowerment - Bank of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ltd;
4. Support to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) – Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd; and
5. Technological Innovation – National Bank of Dominica Limited.

Seven of the commercial banks that operate in the ECCU submitted 34 entries for the various awards. Six of the banks were shortlisted for the interview stage, which formed 30.0 per cent of the overall score. Over 3,000 members of the public participated in the online voting, which recorded the highest number of online voters to date and represented 20.0 per cent of the overall score.

In his remarks at the awards ceremony, Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N.J. Antoine, acknowledged the work of the commercial banks operating in these challenging times. He congratulated the banks that submitted entries and the award recipients and encouraged the other banks to participate going forward. The Governor also emphasised the importance of the public feedback as part of the online voting segment.

President of the ECCU Banker’s Association and Managing Director at Bank of Saint Lucia Limited, Rolf Phillip, commended the ECCB for its role, not only as regulator, but for providing the necessary infrastructure and bringing various institutions together for commercial banks to offer the level of services which they do.

The 2025 ECCU Bank of the Year Awards ceremony can be viewed on the ECCB Connects YouTube channel and Facebook page.

About

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. It is the Monetary Authority for a group of eight island economies namely - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Agreement establishing the ECCB as the monetary authority for the eight ECCB participating governments, was signed on 5 July 1983 in Trinidad and Tobago. The ECCB was officially commissioned on 1 October 1983, replacing the Eastern Caribbean Currency Authority (ECCA) which was established in March 1965. The primary objective of the ECCB is to maintain the stability of the Eastern Caribbean Currency and the integrity of the banking system.

https://www.eccb-centralbank.org/

