Strategic3C Manages $85 Million Capital Campaign While Launching Game-Changing Platform fetchfund

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic3C Manages $85 Million Capital Campaign While Launching Game-Changing Platform fetchfundCedar City consultancy combines traditional fundraising excellence with cutting-edge technology to transform development landscapeCEDAR CITY, UT – Strategic3C, a leading fundraising and capital campaign consultancy serving nonprofit and for-profit organizations throughout the United States, is making waves in the development sector through its dual approach of managing major capital campaigns while pioneering innovative fundraising technology.Founded by Donn Jersey, a veteran development professional with over 20 years of experience who has raised more than $700 million throughout his career, Strategic3C operates as a division of Pap Collaborative LLC and has quickly established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to expand their capacity and impact."At our core, we're a storytelling company," said Jersey, who previously raised over $100 million during his tenure at the Tony and Emmy award-winning Utah Shakespeare Festival and served as Publisher of The Las Vegas Sun. "We're bridging the gap between traditional relationship-based fundraising and the technological tools that modern organizations need to compete for resources. Great fundraising has always been about telling compelling stories that move people to action—whether that's through a campaign narrative, a donor cultivation strategy, or even the way we're designing fetchfund to help organizations discover their opportunities."Managing Transformational Capital CampaignsStrategic3C currently serves a diverse client portfolio including Las Vegas Rescue Mission, The Shade Tree, and other prominent organizations through multi-year retainer agreements. Most notably, the firm is managing an $85 million capital campaign for Las Vegas Rescue Mission—the largest capital campaign in Nevada and one of the largest currently underway in the country."Working with Strategic3C feels like gaining a true partner," said Heather Engle, Chief Executive Officer of Las Vegas Rescue Mission. "Their team doesn't just advise us—they take the time to deeply understand our culture, our mission, and the community we serve. They respected who we are and became part of our team, bringing incredible knowledge and transparency to every step of the process. Their approach is thoughtful, strategic, and genuinely collaborative—we couldn't have asked for a better guide for our capital campaign. There truly is no other company like them."The firm's integrated approach combines strategic planning, major gift cultivation, board development, and marketing communications—a model that has proven particularly effective for organizations seeking to maximize their development capacity without expanding internal staff.Jersey's track record speaks for itself. "Donn's leadership and tireless work have been critical to the Festival's success," said Michael Bahr, Executive Managing Director of Utah Shakespeare Festival. "His energy and drive in building relationships is remarkable. His impact, particularly in fundraising and outreach, will continue to shape the Festival for years to come."Launching fetchfund: A Game-Changer for Grant DiscoveryIn addition to its consultancy work, Strategic3C's technology division is preparing to launch fetchfund.com, an AI-powered grant discovery platform that promises to revolutionize how nonprofits identify and pursue funding opportunities."Grant research is one of the most time-consuming aspects of nonprofit development work," Jersey explained. "Small to mid-sized organizations often lack the staff capacity to effectively identify relevant opportunities from the thousands of foundations and grant programs available. fetchfund changes that equation entirely."The platform leverages artificial intelligence to match nonprofit organizations with relevant funding opportunities based on their mission, programs, geographic focus, and organizational characteristics. By automating the discovery process and providing intelligent recommendations, fetchfund enables development professionals to focus their time on relationship-building and proposal development rather than manual research."This isn't just about efficiency—it's about equity," Jersey added. "Organizations without dedicated grant researchers shouldn't be at a disadvantage. fetchfund levels the playing field and helps ensure that great nonprofits can find the resources they need to serve their communities."The platform is scheduled to launch with a beta program featuring committed nonprofit participants who will help refine the technology before its broader market release.About Strategic3CStrategic3C provides comprehensive fundraising and capital campaign consulting services to nonprofit and for-profit organizations throughout the United States. The firm specializes in capital campaigns, major gift cultivation, strategic planning, board development, integrated marketing communications, and technology-driven fundraising solutions. With over two decades of combined experience and a track record of raising hundreds of millions of dollars, Strategic3C helps organizations build sustainable development programs and achieve their most ambitious goals.For more information, visit www.strategic3c.com Media Contact:Lovene JerseyStrategic3Clovene@strategic3c.com

