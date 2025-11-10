Septem Studio Launches Path 22 Ti-Lume, a Titanium Micro Compass for Every Adventure

The Path 22 Ti-Lume — a compact, luminous titanium compass built for explorers and everyday carry.

We designed Ti-Lume to be small enough for your pocket but tough enough for every adventure — a compass you can truly rely on, day or night.” — Septem, Founder of Septem Studio

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 15 successful Kickstarter campaigns and over 18,000 backers worldwide, design studio Septem Studio (creators of the Path 22 gear line) returns with a new project that combines precision craftsmanship and everyday usability: the Path 22 Ti-Lume , a compact, luminous titanium compass built to help you find your north — day or night.Small enough to fit on a keychain yet engineered to perform in the wild, Ti-Lume delivers the dependability of a professional compass in a form designed for modern explorers. With a Grade 5 titanium body, a swappable dual-core system, and a full-dial luminous face, it redefines what a micro compass can be.Traditional compasses are often fragile, bulky, or difficult to read in low light. Ti-Lume was designed to solve all three problems.Its global-balance needle ensures smooth, accurate movement across both hemispheres, providing true direction whether you’re in the northern forests or southern deserts.The swappable dual-core system allows users to easily switch between air-filled and liquid-filled cores — adapting to different environments and extending the product’s life through simple maintenance or replacement.When paired with Ti-Lume’s precision-machined titanium shell, this modular design gives adventurers a tool that’s both rugged and repairable.Unlike tritium compasses that rely on fragile glass vials, Ti-Lume’s full-dial luminous coating is non-radioactive, safer for travel, and significantly brighter after a short charge from sunlight or a flashlight.The result is a soft, even glow that makes navigation effortless in dark or low-light conditions — without the fragility or regulation hurdles of tritium designs.Titanium Toughness That Lasts a LifetimeEvery Ti-Lume is forged from Grade 5 titanium, a material celebrated for its strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and long-term durability.Weighing only 12 grams and measuring 24 mm across, it’s both lightweight and virtually indestructible.With IPX8 water resistance, Ti-Lume is ready for rain, snow, and river crossings — built to thrive where other keychain tools fail.Each unit features a threaded body sealed with an O-ring gasket, protecting the internal components from moisture, dust, and pressure changes.Whether clipped to your pack, hanging from your keychain, or riding in your pocket, the Ti-Lume is always ready to point true north.Design and FinishesTi-Lume comes in three distinctive finishes:Raw Titan (Stonewashed) — pure titanium in its most natural, timeless form.Forged Ember (Anodized) — deep, fire-oxidized titanium with a rugged, handcrafted look.Prism Fade (Anodized) — iridescent hues shifting from violet to blue, inspired by light itself.Backers can select air-filled or liquid-filled cores after the campaign, or add extras for ultimate versatility.Kickstarter Launch and Early Bird OffersThe Path 22 Ti-Lume campaign is now live on Kickstarter, with Limited Early Bird rewards offering up to 52% off.Reward tiers include single, double, and collector packs, with upgrade options for anodized finishes and spare cores.Worldwide shipping is planned following successful funding, with fulfillment scheduled for Feb 2026.About Septem StudioSeptem Studio is an independent design house known for its innovative EDC and outdoor products, including the HUNT XR flashlight, EATI Mag multi-utensil, and Fold-X ruler. With over 15 successful Kickstarter campaigns, the team continues to blend functionality, craftsmanship, and adventure into tools that people love to use — and rely on.Their mission is simple: to craft dependable gear that lasts a lifetime and inspires confidence wherever your path leads.

