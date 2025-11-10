SBFT Revolutionizes Liquid Food Packaging with Intelligent Bag-in-Box Solutions

XIAN, SHAANXI, CHINA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xi'an Shibo Fluid Technology Co., Ltd. (SBFT), a leading manufacturer of Bag-in-Box (BIB) filling machines , is making significant strides in the liquid food packaging industry with the introduction of its Automatic Bag-in-Box Cheese Filling Machine Line. This innovative technology exemplifies SBFT’s commitment to providing adaptable, efficient, and sustainable solutions for the ever-evolving demands of the food and beverage sector. From wine to viscous food products such as liquid cheese and sauces, SBFT’s versatile machines are designed to meet the diverse needs of liquid food producers, minimizing downtime and improving production efficiency.Adapting to Industry Trends: The Push for Flexibility, Automation, and Sustainable PackagingThe global liquid food packaging industry is experiencing rapid transformations driven by market demands for flexibility, automation, and sustainability. Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to reduce operational costs, meet consumer expectations for product quality, and minimize environmental impact.A. The Need for Versatile MachinerySBFT's latest advancements address the growing need for multi-functional machinery that can efficiently handle various liquid products. The company’s intelligent filling systems, capable of packaging both thin beverages and high-viscosity food items like cheese, offer significant operational benefits. By using a single equipment platform for different products—ranging from delicate wine to high-viscosity food mixes—SBFT helps producers optimize their asset utilization, reduce the need for specialized equipment, and increase production flexibility.B. The Rise of AutomationAs labor costs increase and the need for repeatable quality becomes more critical, the liquid packaging industry is increasingly turning to fully automated solutions. SBFT pioneered the first fully automatic non-aseptic Bag-in-Box filling machine, the BIB500 AUTO, which has set the benchmark for automated filling in China. Fully automated systems minimize human error, improve consistency in filling volumes, and increase throughput, enabling companies to scale production efficiently.C. Dairy and Viscous Food PackagingBag-in-Box technology has become a preferred choice for dairy and viscous food packaging, due to its bulk efficiency and ability to extend shelf life. SBFT’s Automatic Bag-in-Box Cheese Filling Machine Line is designed specifically to handle the viscosity challenges of products like liquid cheese and cheese sauces. This system ensures precise metering and consistent filling, while minimizing product waste and maintaining the integrity of sensitive dairy products during the filling process.D. Sustainability in PackagingSBFT’s Bag-in-Box solutions also contribute to sustainability. Compared to traditional rigid containers, Bag-in-Box packaging uses fewer materials and reduces transport costs, all while ensuring that products are protected from contamination. As global food manufacturers work toward more sustainable packaging solutions, SBFT’s machines provide an eco-friendly alternative, meeting both the needs of consumers and regulatory standards for waste reduction.SBFT’s Global Presence: Showcasing Innovation at Key Trade EventsSBFT continues to strengthen its global footprint by participating in international trade exhibitions and demonstrating its innovative packaging technologies to a wide range of industries.A. Strategic Trade Show ParticipationSBFT’s presence at key trade shows such as WINE TECH and ALLPACK/FHM highlights its commitment to international expansion and collaboration. At ALLPACK/FHM, SBFT showcased its full range of aseptic and non-aseptic filling systems designed for high-volume applications such as edible oils, beverages, and liquid food products. This strategic engagement with the growing food processing markets in Asia and beyond reinforces SBFT’s position as a trusted provider of versatile packaging solutions.At WINE TECH, SBFT presented its advanced filling technologies, emphasizing the precision required for filling products like wine with minimal oxygen pickup—a capability that is equally critical for the packaging of sensitive food products such as liquid cheese.B. Certifications and Quality AssuranceSBFT’s adherence to global standards is evident in its CE and FDA certifications. The company obtained CE certification in 2013, ensuring that its machines meet rigorous safety, health, and environmental protection requirements for operation in the European Economic Area. Additionally, SBFT’s equipment used in food processing, including dairy and liquid foods, adheres to FDA hygienic design standards, ensuring that the filling process meets the highest levels of sanitation and safety.This commitment to quality and compliance allows SBFT to serve a broad range of international markets while meeting the stringent requirements of food safety and production efficiency.The SBFT Advantage: A Versatile Product Portfolio for Diverse ApplicationsSBFT has built a reputation as an industry leader by offering flexible and high-quality filling solutions for various liquid applications. With over 15 years of research and development expertise, SBFT has perfected its ability to create machinery that can handle both thin liquids and viscous food products, including those with higher viscosities such as liquid cheese.A. Specialized Technical ExpertiseSBFT’s focus on Bag-in-Box filling technology has allowed the company to develop specialized machinery that handles fluid dynamics challenges, ensuring both high-speed filling and minimal product loss. With innovations like the BIB500 AUTO and the ASP100AUTO for aseptic processing, SBFT continues to lead the industry in both automation and precision.B. A Broad Range of Filling SolutionsSBFT’s machines are designed to accommodate a wide range of products and packaging sizes, from small consumer-sized bags (2L, 3L, 5L) to large industrial containers (220L, 1000L). The ASP200 and ASP300 models are tailored for high-capacity filling of bulk products, while the ASP100 series provides a solution for products requiring aseptic conditions.These filling systems are suitable for various industries, including:Dairy & Liquid Foods: Products like milk, coconut milk, liquid cheese, sauces, and ice cream mixes.Beverages: Wine, fruit juices, concentrates, coffee, and water.Industrial & Specialty Products: Edible oils, additives, pesticides, and liquid fertilizers.SBFT’s ability to handle both aseptic and non-aseptic filling processes gives it a unique edge in the market, allowing customers to switch between product types seamlessly.C. Customer-Centric ApproachSBFT’s commitment to providing cost-effective solutions is reflected in its versatile product lineup. By offering machines that can serve multiple packaging needs, SBFT ensures that customers maximize the return on their investments. The company works closely with clients to understand their unique requirements and tailor solutions that fit both small and large-scale production operations.Conclusion: Innovating for a Sustainable Future in Liquid Food PackagingSBFT continues to lead the way in intelligent, flexible, and sustainable packaging solutions for the liquid food and beverage industry. With innovations like the Hot-Sale Automatic Bag-in-Box Cheese Filling Machine Line, SBFT is enabling producers to package a wide range of products with unmatched efficiency and precision. The company’s focus on automation, versatility, and sustainability ensures that businesses can meet the challenges of a dynamic market while adhering to global environmental standards.As SBFT continues to expand its international presence and collaborate with industry leaders, the company remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that help businesses optimize their packaging operations, reduce waste, and improve profitability.For more information about SBFT’s innovative liquid food packaging solutions, visit www.bibfiller.com

