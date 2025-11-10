ISO-27001, SOC‑2 and RMA certifications are now verifiable on-chain with VaaSBlock

The 3 major certifications for tech companies VaaSBlock Blue Logo

VaaSBlock is bringing Corporate credentials on-chain: holders can verify ISO, SOC-2 and RMA badges on the blockchain

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry where the most heavily audited tech giants can collapse, it’s clear that traditional markers of trust are no longer enough. Well-designed technology can mask shaky governance or unsustainable business models, leaving investors, users, and partners exposed to devastating failures. VaaSBlock is changing that paradigm.

By bringing gold-standard certifications like SOC‑2, ISO 27001, and the Web3-native RMA Badge on-chain, VaaSBlock makes operational integrity not just visible, but verifiable, immutable, and impossible to fake. In a digital world built on decentralization and transparency, this is the missing infrastructure for trust.



Why On‑Chain Certification Matters

Despite the prevalence of security audits and strong fundamentals, project collapses in both Web2 and Web3 continue to make headlines. In too many cases, companies holding reputable credentials, sometimes proudly displayed on homepages or investor decks, have still folded overnight, taking communities and capital with them.

This points to a deeper issue: traditional verification methods rely too much on trust. A PDF audit report can be forged. A logo can be copied and pasted. A certificate can be out of date. In a trustless environment, trust must be earned and proven without permission or obscurity. That’s where VaaSBlock comes in. By anchoring key credentials directly onto the blockchain, it transforms certification into live, verifiable proof. As the company puts it: “Trust deserves proof you can verify without asking permission.”



Shifting from “Check the Box” to Continuous Verification

Web3 companies need more than clean code or flashy partnerships. They must demonstrate strength across multiple dimensions:

• Transparent governance and accountability

• Proven operational processes and viable revenue models

• Regulatory alignment and audit-readiness

• Secure asset handling and responsible disclosures

With exchanges, partners, investors, and users demanding higher levels of proof, these certifications are quickly becoming non-negotiable. What VaaSBlock provides is the infrastructure to show (not just tell) your ecosystem that you’ve passed these bars. No more emailed PDFs. No more unverifiable claims. No more silent badge revocations. Just real proof, available to anyone.



Transparent, Tamper-Proof Badges.

VaaSBlock enables companies to tokenize their most important operational credentials, including:

• SOC‑2 (Type 1 and 2) Badges

• ISO 27001 Badge

• RMA Badge

• VB1 Badge

Unlike static reports, each credential is anchored or minted on-chain, making them tamper-evident, publicly accessible, and globally consistent. The original certification still comes from an accredited body or auditor, but its presence on the blockchain means you can verify it instantly using a block explorer or badge registry.



Real Use Cases

When landing on a Web3 project’s, users are now looking for verifiable certifications, for example

• A VB1, showing that the entity is legally incorporated

• A SOC‑2 Type-2 attestation, authenticable and linked to the issuing auditor

• An RMA Badge reflecting business-model and operational integrity

• An ISO-27001 badge, or equivalent.

Now, instead of relying on screenshots or outdated claims, users can run their own verification. The blockchain becomes the single source of truth. For investors, exchanges, and partners, this becomes part of due diligence. If a project doesn’t have on-chain credentials, that becomes a red flag. If it does, that’s a layer of confidence few competitors can offer.



How It Works: A Simple but Powerful Workflow

For companies:

1. Start with a VB1™ badge: the instant proof of incorporation

2. Pursue certifications like the RMA, SOC‑2, or ISO 27001 via accredited third parties or directly with VaaSBlock

3. VaaSBlock tokenizes and anchors these credentials on-chain (Ethereum, Base, and more)

4. Share the proofs in decks, sites, exchange listings, and investor reports

For stakeholders:

• Verify badges using explorers or the VB Platform

• Check issuance date, validity, and certifying body instantly

• Use presence or absence of badges as a quick, objective filter for trustworthiness



Elevating the Standard for Web3

VaaSBlock’s move to bring traditional certifications like SOC‑2 and ISO 27001 on-chain marks a significant step in the professionalization of Web3. Coupled with the native RMA Badge, this ecosystem of trust signals offers a new standard. Projects that adopt these badges signal they are serious and accountable. Institutions and investors gain tools for risk mitigation and informed decisions. Communities benefit from higher visibility into the inner workings of the platforms they support.

In a space long driven by hype and speculation, this shift toward credibility and transparency could not be more timely.



The Bigger Picture: From Hype to Trust

Blockchain has long been championed for DeFi, NFTs, and tokenization. But one of its most powerful and underused applications is as a global verification layer. By anchoring credentials on-chain, where they’re tamper-proof, timestamped, and available to all, VaaSBlock offers a simple but profound upgrade to how we trust.

As regulators enter the space, as institutional capital deepens, and as mainstream adoption grows, on-chain certifications may become a baseline requirement.



Final Word: Trust is the Real Utility

In an environment where collapses can still happen to “fully audited” projects, trust is the rarest and most valuable asset. VaaSBlock’s approach brings trust on-chain and makes it visible, verifiable, and future-proof. For Web3 companies, this is a chance to prove credibility beyond code. For Web2 players supporting Web3, this is a chance to validate their operational excellence. For investors, partners, and users, it’s a new tool to see what really lies beneath the surface.

Because in this industry, credibility is essential. And now, you can see it on-chain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.