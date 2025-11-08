Kreativespace Launching Its New Product - AI Tutor at GESS Dubai 2025

Kreativespace - Making Writing Accessible for Everyone

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kreativespace , a leading AI-powered writing tools platform and app is participating in the 18th edition of GESS Dubai, 2025, which is happening from 11-13th November at Dubai World Trade Centre. GESS Dubai is one of the most promising education exhibitions and conferences around the world.At GESS Dubai, Kreativespace is all set to showcase its complete suite of AI powered writing tools which is designed to offer seamless writing, enhance productivity and make learning fun and simplified. By combining its free & advanced 8 AI writing tools, it transforms messy ideas into authentic, fast and accurate content. Kreativespace primarily focuses to help students, teachers and professionals by assisting through grammar checks, creating sentence structure and enhanced vocabulary. Learners get access to different styles of writing, real time feedback and suggestions and thus it makes the whole writing process engaging and creative. Its 8 AI writing tools include Summarizer, Citation Generator, Translator, Paraphraser, Grammar Checker, Plagiarism Checker, AI Detector and AI Humanizer. Users don’t just create the content; they actively engage and enjoy the journey of critical thinking and creativity.But that’s not all-Kreativespace is set to launch its Next-Gen AI Tutor at GESS Dubai, 2025. AI tutor is an advanced, cutting-edge interactive learning companion which is going to be the main highlight of the Kreativespace showcase at the event. Unveiling its first look, AI tutor converts any document or link into different learning formats to simplify complex topics. Its real time chat enables learners to ask, explore and master concepts with the help of adaptive AI which makes the whole experience unique and personal. Interactive Flashcards creates the shared document or link into Q&A format making the learning effective and easier. It also instantly generates concise & structured summaries, visualises information hierarchically, simplifying topics step-by-step and creates well-structured notes from documents or links, highlighting key points for easy comprehension.Some of the key features of AI Tutor are Chat, Flashcards, Summary, Mindmap and Notes. This solution is developed using the most advanced technology and works to simplifies even the most difficult and complex topics easier. Learning is faster, smarter and interactive with AI tutor.About KreativespaceKreativespace, an AI powered writing tools suite, was founded by Vinet Kakadea, an alumnus of Marymount University and New York University. The idea was born from his personal struggle as a student juggling with multiple writing and learning platforms. He realised that alternating between different learning management systems and AI writing tools was an exhausting task for learners. He wanted to create one space that would offer complete writing solutions for everyone without any limits or hidden costs.

