Former Millersville Police Officer Indicted, Charged in TBI Official Misconduct Case

MILLERSVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Millersville police officer.

On June 26th, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Thomas Dean, TBI agents began investigating allegations surrounding Michael Singleton (DOB 12/27/1992), an officer of the Millersville Police Department. Agents subsequently determined that, earlier in the month, Singleton engaged in inappropriate contact with a resident at her home, during which he failed to notify dispatch of his whereabouts, document the contact properly, and did not activate his body worn camera.

On February 3rd, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Singleton with one count of Official Misconduct. On Saturday, he turned himself into the Sumner County Jail, where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###