Record numbers of people with type 2 diabetes benefit from NHS ‘soups and shakes’

The NHS supported a record number of people with type 2 diabetes to sign up to its ‘soups and shakes’ diet programme last year, helping them to lose weight and potentially put their condition into remission.

Over 13,000 people were enrolled onto the NHS Type 2 Diabetes Path to Remission Programme, also known as the ‘soups and shakes’ diet, in 2024-25 – almost double the previous year (6,401 in 2023-24) and the highest ever.

NHS England’s Lead Diabetes Doctor said: “this proven NHS diet programme is transforming lives – helping thousands of people to lose weight, and for some people put their type 2 diabetes into remission”.

A recent study into the NHS programme’s effectiveness found that of those who completed the programme – 1 in 3 (32%) had put their type 2 diabetes into remission, with an average weight loss in these participants of nearly 16 kilograms.

NHS diabetes experts estimate that hundreds more people who started the programme in 2024-25 will be able to put their condition into remission.

One person whose type 2 diabetes was put into remission by completing the soups and shakes programme is Richard Seal, 62, who lives in the Midlands and works as a Regional Chief Pharmacist for the NHS.

Richard said: “I went to my GP for my annual health check, and my blood pressure was high, so he asked me to do some blood tests. He said I’d gone from being pre-diabetic to being diabetic, and that he’d like me to consider enrolling in the NHS Type 2 Diabetes Remission Programme.

“I was more than happy to give it a go and was provided with a big box of soups and shakes – along with instructions on how to take them and measure my progress. I did a finger prick test every week to monitor my blood sugar levels and recorded my weight and levels of activity.

“I also had a lifestyle coach who helped guide me through the programme and support me to change my way of thinking about food in my life.

“Each week I had a 1-to-1 conversation with them, where they provided the motivation and wellbeing support to continue my journey. I was also invited to join a special social media forum, so I could meet and share my experiences with other people doing the same programme.

“After just 3 months on the programme, my heart rate, blood pressure readings, cholesterol, and glucose levels were all back to normal. It was amazing. I lost over 4 and a half stone and 8 inches from my waist during the programme, and I have a managed to control my weight since.

“If I am ever asked whether I would recommend this programme to others, the answer is a definite yes!”

The innovative 12-month programme helps kickstart weight loss by providing participants with low calorie, nutritionally complete, total diet replacement products – such as soups, shakes and bars – consisting of 800 to 900 calories a day, for the first 12 weeks.

Participants are then supported by clinicians and coaches to reintroduce healthy, nutritious food into their diet to maintain weight loss; and their progress is monitored. During the programme participants can choose how they are supported through 1-to-1 in-person sessions or digitally online.

Over 30,000 people have started the programme since it was first piloted by NHS England in 2020 and it is now available in every local health area.

“The revolutionary programme can really help turn things around for people with type 2 diabetes who are struggling to manage their weight and health, and alongside the low calorie diets themselves, patients are provided with 1-to-1 support and guidance to help them sustain a healthy lifestyle for longer”.

The NHS Type 2 Diabetes Path to Remission Programme is a joint initiative between NHS England and Diabetes UK. It is based on 2 large studies which showed that as a result of going on a specially designed programme, people living with type 2 diabetes who were overweight could improve their diabetes control, reduce diabetes-related medication and, in some cases, put their type 2 diabetes into remission.

Colette Marshall, Chief Executive at Diabetes UK, said: “For almost 2 decades, Diabetes UK has proudly spearheaded research that has redefined how type 2 diabetes is treated and managed – turning the possibility of remission into reality for some.

“Remission can transform lives, offering people with a recent diagnosis of type 2 diabetes a better chance of a healthier future, helping them live well and reduce the risk of devastating diabetes-related complications. We’re delighted that tens of thousands of people have now benefitted from the NHS England Path to Remission Programme, inspired by Diabetes UK’s landmark DiRECT trial.

“Putting type 2 diabetes into remission can be challenging and staying there even more so. That’s why we’re committed to funding research to understand how to best to support people on their weight loss and remission journey”.

Type 2 diabetes is a leading cause of preventable sight loss in people of working age and is a major contributor to kidney failure, lower limb amputation, heart attack, stroke and some cancers.

People can benefit from the NHS Type 2 Diabetes Path to Remission Programme if they meet the eligibility criteria and their GP or diabetes team considers the programme would be suitable for them. To be eligible a person must have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within the last 6 years and have a BMI over 27 kg/m2 or over 25 kg/m2 (for people from Black, Asian and other ethnic groups). Individuals who are interested in joining the programme can discuss their individual circumstances with their GP or diabetes team at their next appointment to find out whether it is suitable for them.

Health Minister Baroness Gillian Merron said: “This programme is a brilliant example of this government and the NHS helping people take control of their health and prevent serious illness.

“Supporting thousands of people to lose weight and potentially put their type 2 diabetes into remission is exactly the kind of innovative approach we want to see across the health service.

“This is our 10 Year Health Plan’s shift from treatment to prevention in action, and we’re determined to make sure even more people can access support like this in the years ahead”.

More information on the NHS Type 2 Diabetes Path to Remission Programme is available on the NHS England website.