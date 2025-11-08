Bless Web Designs Launches Flat-Rate Website Package to Remove Hassle for Dallas Small Business Owners

Bless Web Designs Logo Portfolio item - Home Services

The all-inclusive, $2,490 turnkey package is designed for local contractors/businesses in Dallas looking for a professional website launch this holiday season.

We kept hearing from local plumbers, electricians, and shop owners that they felt overwhelmed by the web design process. They don't have time to write pages of content or sit in endless design reviews” — Nibin Varghese, Creative Director of Bless Web Designs

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bless Web Designs, a Dallas-based web design agency, today announced a new $2,490 flat-rate website package created specifically for local contractors and small business owners. This all-inclusive, turnkey service handles 100% of the work—from initial planning and copywriting to design and launch—removing the technical effort and unpredictable pricing many business owners face.The 5-page website package is a fully managed solution. It is designed for busy owners who need a professional online presence but lack the time or technical expertise to manage a complex web project.Unlike typical agency processes that require heavy client involvement, Bless Web Designs manages the entire build. The flat-rate price includes all discovery and planning, professional copywriting, image sourcing, on-page SEO setup, and the final launch. Business owners are not required to provide technical input or write their own content; they only need to provide the final approval."We kept hearing from local plumbers, electricians, and shop owners that they felt overwhelmed by the web design process," said Nibin Varghese, Creative Director of Bless Web Designs. "They don't have time to write pages of content or sit in endless design reviews. They just want a professional site that works, and they want to know the full price upfront."Nibin added, "Our flat-rate web design Dallas package is the answer. We handle everything, and the client gets full ownership of the final product. There are no hidden fees or monthly retainers required to keep the site live. It's their asset, built right, and ready to attract customers."The service is available for both new businesses needing their first Dallas small business website and established companies seeking a modern redesign of an outdated site. The package provides a fixed, predictable cost for businesses planning their end-of-year or new-year budgets.This approach is already resonating with local service providers who value a straightforward, hands-off experience."As a general contractor, I know my trade, not websites," said Alex Torres, owner of a local Dallas concrete contracting firm. "The idea of a turnkey website package for local contractors was exactly what I needed. I told the Bless Web Designs team what I do, and they turned it into a finished, professional site in just a few weeks. I didn't have to do anything but give the final 'okay,' which let me stay focused on my job sites."By offering a complete, stress-free package at a set price, Bless Web Designs aims to be the most accessible and trusted partner for web design in Dallas for the local service industry.About Bless Web Designs: Founded in Dallas, Texas, Bless Web Designs is a digital agency focused on delivering high-performance web design, development, and search engine optimization (SEO). The agency serves a diverse clientele, from local service-based businesses in the DFW metroplex to B2B industrial companies nationwide. Bless Web Designs is committed to creating digital experiences that drive measurable growth and provide tangible ROI for its clients.Media ContactPR TeamBless Web Designs+1 214-396-6276support@blesswebdesigns.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.