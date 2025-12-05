Weekly Traffic Update: December 5, 2025

Bob Billings Pkwy. improvements project to begin December 8

Beginning Monday, December 8, the City of Lawrence will begin construction work on Bob Billings Parkway from Kasold Dr. to Monterey Way, with additional pavement rehabilitation extending to Wakarusa Dr. in the summer of 2026. The Bob Billings Pkwy. improvements project will enhance safety, accessibility, and infrastructure reliability on one of Lawrence’s key east–west corridors.

The work includes a full reconstruction of Bob Billings Parkway between Monterey Way and Kasold Dr., along with pavement rehabilitation to Wakarusa Dr. Construction is expected to last approximately 12 months, pending weather and unforeseen delays.

What to Expect

During construction, traffic on Bob Billings Parkway will be reduced to one lane in each direction, but access to all properties will be maintained throughout the project. Drivers should expect reduced speeds, shifting lanes, and periodic delays as crews move through different phases of work.

New improvements coming to the area include:

New pavement with medians where feasible between Monterey Way and Kasold Dr.

A new shared use path on one side of the roadway and reconstructed sidewalk on the other, improving connectivity for people walking and biking.

Storm sewer upgrades to improve drainage and reduce flooding risk.

Water main replacement to support reliable service for nearby properties.

Pavement rehabilitation (mill and overlay) from Wakarusa Dr. to Monterey Way

Curb repairs and ADA ramp upgrades where needed along the corridor.

Stay Informed

Project information and updates will be posted and maintained on the project webpage: lawrenceks.gov/mso/bb-improvements

Iowa St. reconstruction project to be completed week of December 15

The City of Lawrence is excited to announce the long-awaited completion of the Iowa St. reconstruction project. This project, which included improvements like a rebuilt roadway, new sidewalks, new streetlights, and new waterlines and storm sewer infrastructure, will be officially completed the week of December 15.

During the week of December 8, crews will perform final restriping work on Iowa St., pending weather or other delays.

The City of Lawrence team extends our gratitude to residents for their patience as we worked to provide a safer, more accessible corridor for all travelers.

27th St. to close between Iowa St. and Chipperfield Rd.

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update for November 26, City contractors will now close 27th St. between Iowa St. and Chipperfield Rd. beginning Monday, December 8. Crews will perform a stormwater infrastructure replacement project in the area.

A signed detour in the area will direct westbound traffic to Clinton Pkwy. and then to Lawrence Ave. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Lawrence Ave., Clinton Pkwy., and then to Iowa St.

The City anticipates this project to be complete in Q1 2026, pending weather or other delays.To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

