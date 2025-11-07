UChicago Medicine recognized for digital health innovation in 2025 CHIME Most Wired survey

The University of Chicago Medicine has been recognized as a technology leader among its peers in the 2025 Digital Health Most Wired survey conducted by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).

The annual survey recognizes healthcare organizations that demonstrate excellence in adopting digital technologies to improve patient safety, health outcomes and operational efficiency.

“We are honored to receive this achievement that underscores our commitment to pioneering technology enablement in the provision of care and clinical research,” said Yeman Collier, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at UChicago Medicine. “This organization is dedicated to leveraging leading-edge technologies to further elevate our world-class treatment and novel scientific discovery.”

Participants are awarded by CHIME on a scale of 1 to 10 based on their organization’s overall performance — with 10 being the highest. UChicago Medicine received Level 8 designation for its acute and ambulatory care technologies.

Scores are based on insights provided across nine segments: infrastructure, security, administration, supply chain, analytics/data management, interoperability/population health, patient engagement, innovation and clinical quality/safety.

To conduct the Most Wired survey, CHIME collected data from more than 50,000 care providers worldwide. The latest methodology accounts for organizational size, complexity and resources to ensure equitable evaluation across organizations.

This year’s scoring framework also featured expanded evaluations of criteria such as artificial intelligence adoption, virtual care programs, digital pathology and new care delivery models — advancements that are in place and growing across UChicago Medicine.

Those benchmarks, Collier said, closely align with the 2027 opening of UChicago Medicine’s new 575,000-square-foot cancer care and research facility that marks “a bold step forward in using advanced technologies, including AI-driven capabilities, to elevate clinical outcomes and patient experience.”