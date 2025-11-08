ASIMOV Platform 25.0 Launches: Turning Web Data Into Verifiable Intelligence

ASIMOV Tech Founder Arto Bendiken introduces ASIMOV Platform 25.0 during a live session in San Francisco Bendiken demonstrates ASIMOV’s live knowledge-graph generation

A modular, polyglot environment for building AI that can explain, verify, and reason.

Modern AI produces fluent nonsense—answers without lineage, confidence without knowledge. We’re rebuilding from first principles. ASIMOV is intelligence that knows what it knows.” — Arto Bendiken, Tech Founder, ASIMOV Systems

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASIMOV Systems has announced ASIMOV Platform 25.0, an open-source development environment for trustworthy neurosymbolic AI—combining neural networks with symbolic reasoning to produce systems that explain their logic, prove their sources, and run locally, independent of cloud reliance. It is the first developer platform capable of converting unstructured web data into verifiable, machine-readable knowledge graphs for use in large language models and intelligent agents.The announcement follows Open Source AI Week in San Francisco—a period of heightened industry focus on transparency and community innovation. At a recent ASIMOV Sessions event in the city, ASIMOV’s Tech Founder Arto Bendiken demonstrated the platform’s capabilities by generating a real-time knowledge graph from live audience input (including facial recognition)—a public proof-point for what the company calls verifiable intelligence: AI that can show its reasoning, cite its knowledge, and preserve privacy by design. Presented before an audience of Silicon Valley technologists and AI veterans, the demonstration offered a never-before-seen firsthand look at verifiable intelligence in action.“Modern AI produces fluent nonsense—answers without lineage, confidence without knowledge,” said Bendiken. “We’re rebuilding from first principles, unifying symbolic reasoning with neural adaptability. ASIMOV is intelligence that knows what it knows.”ASIMOV is the first AI platform released entirely into the public domain—with no licensing requirements, royalties, or restrictions on use. Unlike typical open-source software, which still requires attribution or imposes conditions of use, ASIMOV’s code is fully copyright-disclaimed under the Unlicense—a public-domain dedication authored by Bendiken himself and now used by more than 3% of software projects worldwide. This approach will soon make ASIMOV the largest truly free reference code base in AI—software that anyone can use, adapt, or build upon without legal or commercial barriers.“Trustworthy intelligence can’t thrive behind paywalls or proprietary APIs,” Bendiken explained. “By donating our entire platform into the public domain, we ensure that no one—not even us—can close it off again. Knowledge, code, and trust should remain open. This is infrastructure for the next century, not the next funding cycle.”ASIMOV 25.0 enables developers to transform unstructured web data into semantic knowledge graphs—structured, queryable maps of meaning that LLMs and agents can use to reason rather than merely predict. Each graph node embeds cryptographic proofs of provenance, allowing every assertion to be traced, verified, and audited over time.Developers can extend the modular platform by building ASIMOV modules that unlock private or public data sources, connect reasoning engines, or integrate agents—while preserving end-to-end provenance integrity.ASIMOV 25.0 introduces a truly polyglot development environment—supporting Python, Ruby, Rust, and TypeScript from day one, with more programming languages to follow. This cross-language foundation allows developers to build and test AI systems that reason over structured, verifiable data, converting any URL or dataset into a semantic knowledge graph enriched with contextual, provenance-aware information.The release also introduces a command-line interface (CLI) for local research, synchronized workflows across devices, and multimodal modules for image, audio, and speech recognition—all running entirely locally to ensure privacy and eliminate reliance on cloud-based APIs.Built entirely in Rust for memory safety, performance, and long-term maintainability, ASIMOV compiles to lightweight cross-platform binaries that resolve “dependency hell” and improve longevity.“ASIMOV isn’t another model or middleware. It’s a new substrate for reasoning—an algebra for knowledge,” Bendiken added. “We’re giving developers the primitives that modern AI forgot.”“AI today can’t tell you where its answers came from, or what changed between versions,” Bendiken said. “ASIMOV can. That shift—from belief to verification—changes the relationship between humans and machines.”The release marks the foundation of an open ecosystem for verifiable, local-first AI. ASIMOV demonstrates how symbolic reasoning and cryptographic verification can combine to make AI both powerful and accountable—paving the way for users to trust not just what AI says, but how it knows.It also represents the framework upon which ASIMOV Personal Intelligence is being built — a private, on-device cognitive assistant that connects all of one’s data, remembers context securely, and proves every insight it produces. Rather than pursuing artificial intelligence that replaces human thought, ASIMOV advances intelligence augmentation (IA) — technology that extends human reasoning and amplifies personal capability, reflecting the company’s broader mission to build trustworthy machine intelligence that works with, not against, its users.Upcoming updates will expand SDK coverage, enhance multimodal integration, and ship developer documentation for building custom modules and applications.“The age of cloud dependency and black-box AI is ending,” Bendiken concluded. “What comes next will be local, legible, and under the user’s control.”ASIMOV Platform 25.0 is available now via GitHub ( https://github.com/asimov-platform ) and through binary downloads for macOS, Windows, and Linux. Developers, researchers, and enterprises are invited to integrate their own data sources, contribute modules, and join the open community shaping subsequent releases.For media inquiries, demonstrations, or partnership information, please contact:Emma Rymer, Head of Comms, ASIMOV SystemsEmail: emma@asimov.systemsPhone: +44-7979-716804About ASIMOVASIMOV is building the foundation for trustworthy, verifiable intelligence—combining neurosymbolic AI, cryptographic data provenance, and local-first computation.Its open-source platform, ASIMOV Platform 25.0, enables developers to build transparent, auditable, and privacy-preserving AI systems that think in graphs, not tokens. The company’s consumer-facing layer, ASIMOV Personal Intelligence, applies the same architecture to individual users—creating on-device cognitive assistance that remembers securely, reasons logically, and proves what it knows.Unlike conventional open-source projects, ASIMOV’s entire code base is released into the public domain under the Unlicense ( https://unlicense.org/ ), allowing unrestricted use, modification, and redistribution—an unprecedented step toward a truly open AI infrastructure. Together, these technologies advance intelligence augmentation (IA): empowering humans through systems that extend, rather than replace, human reasoning.Developed by ASIMOV Systems, a team of pioneering engineers and researchers, the company is headquartered in Delaware, with operations in Mountain View, California, and an engineering and commercial team distributed across the US, Europe, and the Middle EastLearn more at https://asimov.systems and https://getasimov.ai

