NATALIE HEMBY AND CTM OUTLANDER EXTEND PUBLISHING PARTNERSHIP

Left to right, back row: Jody Williams (CEO, Jody Williams Songs), Thomas Deelder (CTM), Derek Crownover (Partner, Loeb & Loeb LLP). Front row: André de Raaff (CEO, CTM Outlander), Natalie Hemby

Grammy-winning songwriter Natalie Hemby has renewed and expanded her long-standing partnership with leading independent music publisher CTM Outlander.

The new co-publishing agreement deepens a collaboration that began four years ago, when CTM Outlander first partnered with Natalie and acquired a significant portion of her catalogue and writer’s share. This latest deal sees CTM Outlander acquiring the majority of Natalie’s remaining publishing rights and writer’s share, solidifying their long-term commitment to her celebrated body of work, and extending the partnership for future compositions.

Currently, Natalie is enjoying a Top 10 Country Radio hit with Parker McCollum’s single “What Kind of Man”. Natalie has become one of the most sought-after songwriters in modern music, contributing to eight No. 1 Billboard Country hits recorded by an extraordinary range of artists, including Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Miranda Lambert, Lady Gaga, Yola, Dierks Bentley, Rag’n’Bone Man, Lady A, Kelly Clarkson, Mumford & Sons, Little Big Town and Labrinth.

Her top five streaming songs include:

- “Always Remember Us This Way” – Lady Gaga (2B+ streams)

- “Jealous” – Labrinth (1B+ streams)

- “I’ll Never Love Again” – Lady Gaga (500M+ streams)

- “Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi (300M+ streams)

- “Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves (300M+ streams)

The renewed agreement underscores CTM Outlander’s continued commitment in supporting in world-class songwriting talent and expanding its global footprint in music publishing. Jody Williams Songs will continue its writer management relationship with Natalie.

