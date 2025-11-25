Where to Celebrate the Holidays in Las Vegas: Glittering Lights Returns for its 25th Anniversary Season

Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is open nightly through January 4, 2026, and features more than 750 holiday light displays over a three-mile course. A child shows his holiday spirit while driving through a light tunnel at Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a 25 year tradition in Southern Nevada.

Families can explore new displays, win prizes, meet Santa, enjoy pet nights, and ring in the New Year early with a 9 p.m. fireworks show.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glittering Lights, Las Vegas’ award-winning drive-through holiday light show at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, kicks off its 25th season of family fun and dazzling entertainment, lighting up the valley nightly—rain or shine—now through Jan. 4, 2026. A locals favorite tradition and one of the top answers to where to celebrate the holidays in Las Vegas, the show returns bigger than ever for its milestone year.To help guests make the most of this iconic holiday light show in Las Vegas, Glittering Lights is sharing top tips, new features, and special deals for the 2025 season. Additionally, this year, Glittering Lights is excited to share that it has chosen Vay as the event’s official short-term car rental partner.Explore New Displays for the 25th SeasonThe three-mile course now includes an added half-mile of lights and more than one million new bulbs, totaling over six million lights and 750+ displays. New highlights include giant Elf on the Shelf figures scattered throughout the show and a Tribute to the Movies, featuring classic holiday films such as “Elf”, “Home Alone”, “Rudolph”, “A Christmas Story”, “Frosty the Snowman”, “Polar Express”, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, and “The Grinch”. Families with young children will enjoy an all-new “6–7” display at the entrance.“Creating joy for families is what Glittering Lights has always been about,” said Event Producer John Bentham. “For our 25th anniversary, we wanted to make the show bigger, brighter, and more magical than ever—because Las Vegas deserves a holiday tradition worthy of this incredible community.”Get in the Game: Win Festive PrizesGuests can participate in the Reindeer Games Contest by counting reindeer along the route and submitting guesses online for weekly prizes. But everyone’s a winner with Biscuit’s Golden Ticket. Every vehicle receives a scratch-off card offering a chance at more than $1 million in prizes, including gift cards, groceries, bundt cakes, pizza, haircuts, show tickets and more. Bonus nights throughout the season offer two to three tickets per car. Additional promo nights include giveaways for the first 200 vehicles. View the calendar at glitteringlights.vegas.Best Times to VisitGlittering Lights is open nightly through January 4, 2026 including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve. For shorter wait times, arrive before 6 p.m. Fast Pass entry is recommended for busy nights (Nov. 28–Dec. 23).Directions & TransportationFrom I-15, take Exit 54 (Speedway Blvd.) and follow signs to the entrance. Guests are advised not to follow GPS, which leads to a no-entry area.Vay: Glittering Lights’ Official Short-Term Car Rental PartnerVay offers residents and holiday visitors a flexible way to get to the event and drive through it. With just a tap in the Vay app - available on iOS and Android - guests can have a car delivered driverlessly to their location by one of Vay’s Remote Drivers. Once it arrives, they take the wheel and drive like a regular vehicle, enjoying full privacy at an affordable $0.35-per-minute rate. At the end of their trip, guests can choose the “Remote Valet” feature, allowing a Remote Driver to park the car for them and skip the time-consuming search for a parking spot.Treat Yourself at the Cocoa ChaletDelight in handcrafted kettle corn, hot cocoa, and comforting holiday treats. Every purchase helps support Southern Nevada’s Scouting America troops, making your holiday snack break both sweet and meaningful.Celebrate Together with the Date Night PassCouples can cozy up with the $69 Date Night Package, which includes vehicle entry, two cocoas, popcorn, festive light necklaces, and a commemorative ornament—everything you need for a romantic holiday night glowing under the lights.Let Your Pets Shine at Pet Nights & the Santa Paws ParadeEvery Monday, pets get star treatment with free goodies. On Dec. 12, the Santa Paws Parade takes the cuteness to a new level as families show off their holiday-clad pets for a chance to win fun prize baskets during this cheerful drive-thru event hosted by Joanna from Sunny 106.5.Climb Aboard the Santa TramCelebrate the season with the beloved Santa Tram, available select nights Nov. 28–Dec. 23. Guests begin at Santa Tram Station for festive fun, including games, a mini-train, and a visit with Santa. Then hop on the open-air tram and let the Glittering Lights team do the driving while the whole family soaks up the sparkle.Ring in the New Year Early with Family-Friendly FireworksCelebrate New Year’s Eve with the whole family—without the late-night meltdown. Glittering Lights will host a special East Coast–time countdown and fireworks celebration at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, giving kids the full NYE excitement before heading home for a reasonable bedtime. It’s the perfect way to welcome 2026 together, surrounded by sparkle, magic, and millions of twinkling lights.Get the Deets on Hours Ticket PricesGlittering Lights is open 5–9 p.m. Sunday–Thursday and 5–10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays. Ticket packages range from $25–$129 and are available at glitteringlights.vegas. Presented by The Richard Harris Law Firm.Ticket Options:Car/Truckload Any Day Ticket: $39Season Pass (Good for Two Vehicles): $129Fast Pass: $64 per vehicleDate Night Package: $69 per vehicleSanta Tram: $25 per personA portion of each ticket benefits Speedway Children’s Charities. To date, Glittering Lights has donated more than $6 million to support local children.“We’re proud to be the home of Glittering Lights, an event that not only brings holiday joy to families but also gives back in such a meaningful way,” said Patrick Lindsey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “This event does incredible good for our community, helping Speedway Children’s Charities make a real difference for local children and families.”

