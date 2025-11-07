Limobook Adds the All-Electric Cadillac Escalade IQL to Its Vancouver Limo Fleet, Airport Limo and Car Service Vancouver

Logo with Car Service Cadillac limobook

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Limobook Limousine Service, Vancouver’s most trusted name in premium ground transportation, proudly introduces the all-electric Cadillac Escalade IQL to its elite fleet — bringing the future of luxury travel to Canada’s West Coast.For more than a decade, Limobook has set the benchmark for refinement, professionalism, and comfort across airport transfers, Whistler travel, and executive transportation. Now, the company redefines what it means to travel in style — fusing environmental responsibility with unmatched elegance.“The Escalade IQL is not just another vehicle — it’s a statement,” said Matt Chambers, Owner of Limobook Limousine Service. “It represents the next generation of quiet, sustainable, and truly exceptional travel. Our clients expect the best, and we’re proud to deliver it first in Vancouver.”Exclusive. Electric. Extraordinary.The Cadillac Escalade IQL stands at the intersection of innovation and indulgence — a long-body, all-electric SUV that embodies the pinnacle of modern craftsmanship. Its serene power delivery and handcrafted interior create a space unlike anything else on the road. Every detail, from its sculpted design to its whisper-quiet ride, reflects sophistication that only a select few will ever experience.With generous three-row seating and expanded cargo capacity, the Escalade IQL is ideally suited for Vancouver airport transfers, Whistler escapes, and corporate itineraries. Families, executives, and VIP travelers alike enjoy seamless connectivity, abundant space, and the unmistakable prestige of arriving in something rare.Luxury Travel, Reimagined for VancouverLimobook’s decision to introduce an all-electric flagship aligns with Vancouver’s vision for sustainable progress — without compromising the comfort and polish clients expect. Every ride offers:-Silent electric performance for a smooth, calm experience.-Exceptional privacy and space, ideal for business travelers or family groups.-Professional chauffeurs trained in discretion, punctuality, and personalized care.-Complimentary amenities, including bottled water, Wi-Fi on request, and real-time flight tracking for YVR transfers.For guests accustomed to private-jet standards, the Escalade IQL brings that same level of exclusivity to the road — elegant, effortless, and unforgettable.Perfect for Every JourneyWhether you’re landing at Vancouver International Airport, hosting visiting executives, or setting out for a scenic Whistler weekend, Limobook’s all-electric Escalade IQL transforms travel into an experience. Clients choose it for:- Airport transfers that turn arrivals into first impressions.- Whistler and resort travel with generous luggage space and refined comfort.- Corporate and VIP service that communicates professionalism and success.“Every Limobook journey is designed around the client,” Chambers added. “We’re proud to offer something that reflects both their lifestyle and their values — luxury that’s modern, responsible, and unmistakably Vancouver.”Book the Future of TravelExperience the quiet power of electric luxury. Reserve Vancouver’s only Cadillac Escalade IQL service today:- Book online: Vancouver limo - Airport transfers: Airport limo - Executive travel: Car service Vancouver For personalized bookings or corporate accounts, contact Limobook Limousine Service at (604) 200-1224 or vip@limobook.caEarly reservations are recommended due to limited vehicle availability.

