TBM Payroll, PEO and HR Management Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Business Services

TBM Payroll, PEO and HR Management - NY

GLENS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBM Payroll, PEO and HR Management, a leading provider of professional employer organization (PEO) and payroll services, proudly marks over three decades of delivering comprehensive business solutions to small and mid-sized enterprises across the region.

Founded as a PEO, TBM Payroll has built its reputation on deep compliance expertise and a commitment to personalized service. Today, the company supports organizations ranging from 5 to 750 employees with scalable HR and payroll solutions tailored to meet the demands of growing businesses.

“Our commitment to one-on-one client support is what truly sets us apart,” said Todd Bush, CEO of TBM Payroll. “Every client is assigned a dedicated support liaison who understands their unique needs and delivers consistent, high-quality service.”

As a full-service PEO, TBM Payroll offers a wide range of services—including payroll processing, benefits administration, HR compliance, and risk management—through a co-employment model that helps businesses operate more efficiently and stay compliant.

Looking ahead, TBM has announced ambitious expansion plans, aiming to double in size over the next three to five years. This growth strategy reflects rising demand for PEO services as businesses seek reliable partners to navigate complex regulatory environments and streamline operations.

With a legacy of trusted service and a forward-looking approach, TBM Payroll continues to be a go-to resource for companies seeking expert guidance and scalable workforce solutions.

About TBM Payroll, PEO and HR Management

TBM Payroll is a full-service professional employer organization offering comprehensive payroll and HR management solutions. With over 30 years of experience, TBM serves small to mid-sized businesses with a personalized support model and deep expertise in compliance and workforce management.

Contact:

Chana McIntyre

Chana@tbmpayroll.com

518-746-4098

