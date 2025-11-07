NUJ’s Highland branch expresses ‘deep concern’ around STV cuts

The NUJ’s Highland branch has passed a motion warning that STV’s proposed cuts to jobs and programming would, should they materialise, be a huge blow to viewers and democracy in Scotland. The motion said: “The NUJ’s Highland branch is deeply concerned by STV’s proposals to cut around 60 jobs and stop its STV North news programme. The plan would be a significant blow to journalism in Scotland, particularly across the north. There are 1.3 million people in the STV North region and these cuts would affect the disadvantaged and those in remote and rural areas hardest. Under these plans, TV viewers would lose crucial coverage of public interest stories in their communities, damaging local democracy in Scotland.” BBC Aberdeen, Dundee Orkney and Shetland chapel shows solidarity with STV colleagues NUJ condemns large-scale job cuts at STV STV’s decision to rush through job and programming cuts labelled ‘arrogant’ and ‘knee-jerk’ Return to listing

