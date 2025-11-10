Athletes Untapped - the Airbnb for Youth Sports Coaching

Athletes Untapped Founders

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet the couple turning their love of coaching into a tech platform helping young athletes grow.

Athletes Untapped connects families & athletes with trusted private sports coaches. Founded by Gene and Elaine Williams - former college athletes, now husband-and-wife team - the platform makes it easy to book vetted coaches for in-person lessons across 16 sports.

And the company was born from their own frustrations as coaches.

“Back in 2022, my wife and I were both offering lessons in the Philadelphia area and realized how broken the system was,” said Gene, Founder and CEO. “Parents couldn’t find reliable private coaches, and coaches had no simple way to manage lessons or payments. So we built the platform we wished existed.” Athletes Untapped brings the sharing-economy model to youth sports, earning it the nickname “the Airbnb for sports coaching.” Families can browse thousands of qualified coaches, check verified backgrounds, message directly, schedule lessons, and pay securely - all in one place.

Every coach on Athletes Untapped is highly vetted and must complete a background check before accepting lessons. The platform currently hosts 3,000+ coaches nationwide and has powered over 100,000 private sessions across basketball, soccer, baseball, tennis, swimming, and more.

“Our mission is simple,” Elaine Williams said. “To make great coaching more accessible while helping coaches grow their business doing what they love.”

One of the best parts to their story? The company is proudly bootstrapped & owner-operated. “We’ve spent the past five years building this platform brick by brick, and we’re just getting started,” Gene added. “Every lesson, every coach-athlete connection matters to us.” The company’s community support team helps families with everything from scheduling to finding the right coach, ensuring a level of transparency rare in youth sports.

Parents use the platform to help their kids learn fundamentals, boost confidence, or take their game to the next level. Coaches use it to earn additional income, expand their client base, and build flexible careers in sports they love. The average lesson costs between $40 and $70 per hour, making private training affordable for many families for the first time.

Since its founding, Athletes Untapped has grown through word-of-mouth, local partnerships, and its Untapped Stories podcast and YouTube series - which highlight Olympians, professional athletes, and youth sports leaders who inspire the next generation. The company plans to add thousands of additional coaches over the next 12 months while helping more athletes across the country untap their potential.

“Our mindset has never changed,” Gene said. “We believe sports teach lessons that last a lifetime - and everyone deserves access to a great coach who helps them reach their potential. Not every athlete will play in college or go pro, but every one of them can gain skills that carry far beyond their playing days.”

Find a coach, or apply to become one, at https://athletesuntapped.com/

