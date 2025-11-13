AllRize Receives 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Award For 'Practice Management Innovation of the Year'

Comprehensive, AI-powered Practice Management Platform

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Industry

We sincerely thank LegalTech Breakthrough for recognizing the intelligent design of AllRize. Just as important, we thank the growing number of law firms that have placed their trust in AllRize.” — Erik Ruda, CEO

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllRize, a leading a leading provider of AI-powered software solutions for law firms, today announced it has been awarded “ Practice Management Innovation of the Year ” in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.“AllRize is setting a new standard for what law practice management software can be,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. “In today’s increasingly digital legal landscape, law firms are under pressure to operate with greater speed, efficiency, and client focus, without sacrificing accuracy or profitability. AllRize helps these firms streamline internal operations, increase staff productivity, and deliver superior service to clients. We’re proud to name AllRize ‘Practice Management Innovation of the Year!’”AllRize is a comprehensive, AI-powered law practice management platform built natively on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and powered by Copilot AI. AllRize integrates essential business functions such as CRM, marketing, matter management, document management, and accounting, into a single, seamlessly integrated platform.The platform’s modular architecture allows firms to deploy the entire solution at once or just start with the features they need most and expand at their own pace. Each module is also fully integrated with the Microsoft Office tools most law firms already use, including Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and more. Cloud-native and SaaS-delivered, AllRize simplifies IT management and enables secure, anytime-anywhere access for local, hybrid, and remote staff.The AllRize practice management platform also integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Copilot AI and supports both Generative and Agentic AI capabilities. This empowers law firms to leverage AI for specific tasks such as client intake, communications, billing, trust accounting, calendar management, and more. As a result, firms can automate repetitive tasks, streamline workflows, and quickly make smarter decisions. Each customer receives white-glove onboarding and training to customize these capabilities for the unique needs of their firm.“We sincerely thank LegalTech Breakthrough for recognizing the intelligent design and innovation of the AllRize platform,” said Erik Ruda, CEO of AllRize. “Just as important, we thank the growing number of law firms that have placed their trust in AllRize. We will continue to deliver useful innovations in practice management to ensure law firms stay competitive in today’s digital economy.”The legal technology sector is transforming one of the world’s most complex and vital industries. From AI-powered research and document automation to digital case management, e-discovery, compliance, and secure cloud-based solutions, innovations in legal technology are driving greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility across firms, legal departments and the broader justice system.The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to highlight and recognize the world’s most innovative companies and solutions shaping the future of legal technology. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over a dozen countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and breakthrough innovation fueling the LegalTech industry today.####About AllRizeAllRize, a Microsoft Partner, offers an AI-powered law practice management platform that includes separate modules for Marketing, CRM, Matter Management, Document Management, and Accounting. Delivered as a SaaS offering, modules can be deployed together or individually based on the needs of each law firm. The AllRize platform is natively integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and fully leverages the Microsoft office productivity applications law firms already use. The result is a powerful solution with a single UI that can help automate tasks, boost staff productivity, enhance client experience, and ultimately accelerate revenue growth. Learn more at www.allrize.ai About LegalTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.comDisclaimerTech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.