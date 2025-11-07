Small Business Tax Deductions: Jenny Dunford of Southern Grace Accounting Shares Insights in HelloNation Magazine

Knowing which expenses qualify as tax deductions can make a meaningful difference in the financial health of a small business.

When in doubt, consult a tax professional to ensure you’re maximizing your deductions legally and confidently. ” — Jenny Dunford

AMELIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowing which expenses qualify as tax deductions can make a meaningful difference in the financial health of a small business. Jenny Dunford of Southern Grace Accounting explains that identifying and claiming legitimate business expense write-offs is one of the most effective ways to reduce taxable income and increase cash flow. In a feature for HelloNation , Dunford offers a clear breakdown of what small business owners can deduct with confidence.Dunford outlines that deductible expenses must be both ordinary and necessary to business operations. Common write-offs include office and operational costs such as software subscriptions, utilities, and even a portion of home expenses for those working out of a dedicated home office. She stresses that accurate recordkeeping is essential, especially when portions of personal assets are used for business.Marketing and advertising expenses are another category with broad eligibility. Business cards, website development, online advertising, and promotional materials can all be deducted as long as they serve the goal of attracting or retaining customers. Similarly, fees for professional services such as accounting, legal counsel, and consulting are also fully deductible.Business travel and vehicle usage, when documented properly, can significantly reduce tax liability. Airfare, hotel stays, and meals during work-related travel are considered deductible, with meals typically limited to 50 percent. Vehicle use can be written off either by tracking mileage or deducting actual operating costs.Dunford also points to employee wages, benefits, and payments to independent contractors as key deductible categories. Payroll taxes and retirement contributions are included as well. For businesses investing in equipment or machinery, options exist to deduct these purchases upfront or spread the deduction over time through depreciation.Additional write-offs include bank fees, interest on business loans, and transaction fees from payment platforms like Stripe and PayPal. Such expenses are frequently overlooked but add up over the year.In the article, Dunford emphasizes that organizing financial records and separating business from personal expenses are vital steps in claiming deductions correctly. With a clear system in place, business owners can approach tax season with confidence and clarity.These insights are explored in the HelloNation article titled What Can You Write Off in Your Small Business where Jenny Dunford of Southern Grace Accounting in Amelia, Virginia, shares practical advice on maximizing small business tax deductions.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

