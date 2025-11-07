Mayor Michelle Wu to Visit Nova Scotia to Highlight Continued Partnership

As a thank you to Boston for sending medical aid and relief supplies following the 1917 Halifax explosion, Nova Scotia provides Boston with its annual Christmas tree for the Boston Common.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced today she will visit Nova Scotia, Canada from Sunday, November 9th to Wednesday, November 12th. The trip will highlight the continuing partnership between the City of Boston and Province of Nova Scotia following the tragic explosion in Halifax Harbor, Nova Scotia in 1917. As a thank you to Boston for sending medical aid and relief supplies following the 1917 explosion, in Halifax Harbor, Nova Scotia every year Nova Scotia provides Boston with its Christmas tree for the Boston Common. Mayor Wu will be the first Boston Mayor to attend and participate in the Tree for Boston tree cutting ceremony in Nova Scotia. During the visit, Mayor Wu will visit the Port Innovation, Engagement and Research (PIER) with leadership from the Halifax Port Authority, tour the Health Innovation Hub, and meet with the Mayor of Halifax to explore enhanced collaboration.

“For well over a century, Boston and Nova Scotia have shared a special bond of neighborly care and friendship,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m honored this year to visit our neighbors to the north for the first time and deliver a personal thank you on behalf of the people of Boston for continuing this partnership and connection that transcends boundaries and generations.”

In Nova Scotia, Mayor Wu will meet with Canadian officials and leaders to foster opportunities for economic collaboration with Boston. On Monday, Mayor Wu will meet with the Halifax Port Authority while touring the PIER, Canada’s first living lab dedicated to transportation, supply chain and logistics industries. She will also tour the Health Innovation Hub, a center for healthcare research and innovation.

Mayor Wu will also meet and exchange gifts with Halifax Mayor Andy Filmore to underscore the importance of the continued diplomatic relationship with the City of Halifax.

On Wednesday, Mayor Wu will participate in the Tree for Boston tree cutting ceremony. More information about the tradition can be found here. Mayor Wu will return to Boston on Wednesday, November 12.

On Tuesday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m., Boston’s official 2025 tree will arrive at Boston Common by flatbed truck. This year’s historic Tree for Boston is a 45-foot-tall white spruce from Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia. The public is welcome to cheer the tree’s arrival with candy canes and an appearance by Santa.