Local Photographer Heather Hathaway Expands from Palm Harbor to Offer Full-Service Photography Throughout Tampa Bay

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heather Hathaway Photography, LLC announced expanded photography services for families, couples, professionals, and brands across Tampa Bay. The studio delivers clean, true-to-life images with a creative touch. Sessions are available in-studio or on location.

Heather Hathaway specializes in weddings, family moments, and lifestyle stories. The team also handles corporate events, headshots, sports, and product photography. Each project receives careful planning, clear direction, and precise editing.

Services include:

Weddings, elopements, and engagements

Family portraits, maternity, and newborns

Headshots and personal branding

Events and corporate coverage

Sports and action photography

Commercial and product photography

Heather serves Palm Harbor, Oldsmar, East Lake, Trinity, Land O’ Lakes, Lutz, and the greater Tampa Bay area. Clients can expect a smooth process, from consult and timeline planning to delivery of final images. Session options fit busy schedules and varied needs.

Heather is a F.I.R.S.T. Institute graduate and a member of TAPPA, FPP, and PPA. This background supports strong technical skills, reliable lighting, and consistent results in studio and on location.

Bookings are open for all seasons. Studio or on-location sessions are available. Dates fill quickly in peak months, so early scheduling is recommended.

About Heather Hathaway Photography, LLC

Heather Hathaway Photography, LLC provides Baby, Portrait, Event, and Commercial Photography across Tampa Bay. The studio blends artistic vision with technical expertise to capture real moments and professional brand stories. Services cover intimate weddings, family portraits, headshots, sports, product, and corporate events.

